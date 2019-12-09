A clarification on Texas

Medicaid information

Re: Dec. 2 commentary, “Two Views: Three reasons Medicaid expansion won’t work (and what to do instead).”

James Quintero misinterprets the Texas Medical Association’s survey data of physicians regarding doctors’ willingness to see Medicaid patients. In the survey, TMA asks doctors if they currently accept all new Medicaid patients, limit new Medicaid patients, or see no new Medicaid patients; not what they would do if Texas expanded Medicaid.

In 2016, 41% of physicians said they accept all new Medicaid patients, and 21% accepted a limited number of new patients insured by Medicaid. (In 2018, we saw a slight increase among those saying they would accept all new Medicaid patients.) Remember, physicians already see uninsured patients in hospitals and clinics for free. One can only assume if more were insured, physicians would see even more of these patients.

TMA policy does support drawing down all federal dollars to craft a Texas solution that will provide health care coverage for low-income uninsured Texans.

David C. Fleeger, Texas Medical Association President, Austin

Test should reflect what

all adults need to know

Re: Dec. 3 article, “UT researchers pour cold water on STAAR concerns.”

The article on auditing the STAAR test states that the questions could not have been too hard because they align with the curriculum standards; this is a bit of circular reasoning that leaves open the matter of whether the standards are themselves appropriate (this has never been properly assessed).

Tests for college-bound students already exist in abundance — SAT, PSAT, ACT, various AP tests. A test for all students, by contrast, should reflect what all adults in our society actually need to know, and therefore should be “normed” against what successful adults in various jobs actually know (in common, as opposed to their varied bits of business or professional knowledge). I might, of course, be willing to exempt elected state officials from inclusion in the sample, as that might significantly dumb down the test.

Gary Bennett, Austin

Impeachment process

is only a distraction

I don’t believe I am the only one who regards the media circus known as the impeachment hearings as a waste of time and taxpayers’ money. Should Trump be impeached, there is no way the Senate will convict him. All of this media pap is to discredit the Republican Party and help pave the way for a Democrat in the White House next year.

The news media thrives on confusion, controversy and conflict and this is what they continually spoon-feed the public in attempts to sell the liberal progressive agenda.

Ron Baselice, Lago Vista

There is a reason for

the Trump proceedings

I've heard so many Republicans today say that Democrats have been working on impeaching Trump since he took his oath of office. That should tell you something. It's because he has been impeachable since the get-go — a cheat and con for the majority of his life. And Chip Roy, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn know this.

He needs to be impeached, not because Democrats don't like him, but because he has committed impeachable offenses. It may be an "incomplete" case brought by those investigating, but that is because Trump is obstructing justice and Congress. If he did nothing wrong, he should testify and let anyone subpoenaed to do the same.

I won't hold my breath.

Sandra Alvarez, Austin

Praise for bill to help

those with Alzheimer’s

There are 5.8 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease. Of those, 390,000 are Texans.

For individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, care planning is essential to learning about medical and non-medical treatments, clinical trials and support services available in their community.

Since 2017, Medicare has covered care planning for individuals with cognitive impairment including dementia. However, in the first year, fewer than 1% of seniors living with Alzheimer’s received the Medicare care planning benefit. The Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act would educate clinicians on Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services available through Medicare, giving clinicians the knowledge and tools to better help their patients and families living with dementia.

Join the Alzheimer’s Association in thanking Congressman Roger Williams for supporting all individuals affected by Alzheimer’s disease, and ask that he co-sponsor the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act.

Cacie Madrid, Alzheimer’s Association Capitol of Texas Chapter Public Policy Specialist, Austin