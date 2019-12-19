In 1973, when President Richard Nixon faced congressional scrutiny for his bad behavior, one of my favorite columnists, Art Buchwald, wrote a tongue-in-cheek list of responses for Nixon backers. Seeing Buchwald’s list recycled on Facebook recently, I thought a similar list might make a good holiday gift from me to supporters of Donald Trump who currently faces similar scrutiny.

With thanks to Buchwald, here are 12 instant excuses for Trump loyalists. The list may be especially useful when Trump’s name pops up at holiday parties.

1) Former president Barack Obama did worse things than Trump. What about all the time Obama spent golfing? He recruited ISIS and helped Putin invade Ukraine. Besides, he smoked cigarettes. He should have been impeached for that.

2) Bill Clinton did worse things. He had sex in the White House. Trump hasn’t. Melania can verify that. Trump didn’t cheat on Melania either. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is the one who paid off the porn star.

3) Trump’s a successful businessman. He’s not used to running a government bureaucracy. He will learn from his mistakes, just as he did with his six business bankruptcies and those unfortunate legal problems with Trump University and the Trump Foundation.

4) Maybe Trump did stretch the truth 15,000 times since taking office. But that’s what smart businessmen or politicians have to do sometimes to beat the competition. Besides, people say Obama lied too.

5) The House impeachment hearings were unfair. Republicans weren’t allowed in the room. They had to ask questions from the hall. That’s why they were shouting so much. No wonder Trump ordered his people to refuse to testify. No wonder he refused to testify.

6) Trump tried to stop corruption in Ukraine, like he’s done with the federal government. Just because he hired former lobbyists and because several cabinet members resigned due to ethics complaints, it doesn’t mean Trump won’t drain the Washington swamp of corruption. He’s saving that for his second term. That and a balanced budget.

7) Bureaucrats deep in the government are leaking fake news to the witch-hunting news media. They are all Democrats and socialists. Plus, they are hiding Hillary’s emails. It’s Hillary’s fault. Lock her up.

8) Trump didn’t know any of the men convicted in the Russia inquiry. Paul Manafort was Trump’s campaign manager for only a few hours. Trump never met Roger Stone. Photos of Trump with those guys were photoshopped personally by Robert Mueller.

9) What’s the big deal about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin? He says he didn’t mess with our 2016 election. Why shouldn’t we believe him? The Cold War is over. Putin hasn’t invaded anyone lately. We should quit provoking him.

10) Did you ever read the Constitution? There’s a lot of wiggle room in those words, including about the right of Congress to investigate the president. Just because Trump is re-interpreting the Constitution – and appointing Supreme Court justices who will help him – it doesn’t mean he’s un-American.

11) Do you think Democrats could do better? Look who’s running against Trump for 2020 – a bunch of do-gooder politicians who support universal healthcare. Just because other countries can afford it doesn’t mean the U.S. can afford it, even if we are the world’s richest country. We don’t need more politicians running the country. Trump shakes things up – even if he has to put farmers out of business and alienate our allies.

12) Trump is the Chosen One. Former Texas governor and Texas Aggie yell leader Rick Perry said so. Admittedly, that’s a flip-flop from when Perry once called Trump a “cancer on conservatism.” Oops. But since then, Perry has talked to evangelicals, who set him straight.