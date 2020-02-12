I decided to get a head start on some spring cleaning this weekend as I worked in my garage. I also took a short trip down memory lane in the process.

I set out to clean my toy cabinet where I display all my collectible action figures. Not in the mood to listen to music on my phone, I opted to set up the record player and play one of the LP vinyl records I recently purchased.

After I finished the cleaning, I pulled up a lawn chair, kicked off my shoes and sat back with my drink letting the music play. I recently rediscovered the appeal of listening to an album on vinyl. Although I had a record player as a kid, I was of the generation that migrated early on to cassettes and then CDs. By the time I was a teenager, the only records I had left were a handful of disco tracks I used to mix into hip hop beats mostly for fun.

Record collecting has never been all that appealing as a hobby to me. I have a massive CD collection that spans hundreds of discs across all varieties of genres and decades. But records are different.

I see it as more of an experience. Sitting down with a drink, putting the needle on and letting it play from start to finish. I don’t do that with CDs.

With CDs I buy whatever I can get my hands on. With records, I find I want a more curated collection. Musical works that tell a story. My collection so far consists of three albums, each marking its own point in history. The first is by the Beastie Boys. It’s their debut rap/rock hybrid “License to Ill.” The second is a 2-disc set by Dr. Dre, his solo debut “The Chronic” and my third purchase was along those same lines. It was the one I spent the weekend listening to from start to finish. It was Run DMC’s “Raising Hell.” I want each record to tell a story. That way when I sit down to listen, I get that full experience as the artist originally intended.