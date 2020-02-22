While Texas currently leads the United States in oil and gas production, the industry threatens the health of water and wildlife from the Permian Basin to Padre Island. If Texas is going to maintain our famous landscapes and nurture incredible wildlife through the latest energy boom, we must consider the negative impacts development has on biodiversity.

Hydraulic fracturing (fracking) to extract oil and gas in the Permian Basin produces huge amounts of contaminated water – over 10 billion barrels a day. This “produced” water is typically injected underground and over time, it could move across Texas, contaminating aquifers all the way down to the coast.

The Permian Basin is also home to the dunes sagebrush lizard, an endangered species found nowhere else on earth. The sand, considered best for fracking, happens to be ideal habitat for the lizard. However, its habitat is being destroyed by well pads and frack sand mining.

Defenders of Wildlife and other organizations have sought legal protection for the dunes sagebrush lizard for nearly two decades. The Texas comptroller, charged with managing endangered species in Texas along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, adopted voluntary conservation agreements with the industry, but vital habitat continued to be destroyed. New agreements are being considered and the survival of the lizard is doubtful without genuine commitment.

Oil and gas production continues its assault on wildlife, water and people as it snakes across central Texas in pipelines, and through the limestone ecosystem of the Edwards Plateau. Kinder Morgan’s latest liquefied natural gas (LNG) proposal, the Permian Highway Pipeline, would burrow under rivers and streams possibly causing cracks that shift subterranean and surface water flows. We don’t know the potential impact from this project because Kinder Morgan has not been required to do environmental impact studies. But we do know that it will threaten habitat for endangered species like the golden-cheeked warbler, Jollyville Plateau salamander and the Houston toad. And, pipeline leaks could contaminate freshwater for millions of people. The route authorized by the Texas Railroad Commission goes through the state’s fastest-growing urban center from San Antonio to Austin where any leak or explosion could have catastrophic effects.

As oil and gas reaches the coast, where it is refined and shipped, coastal communities and wildlife are at risk. Environmental and human health impacts in the Houston area are already evident and we will see more of the same as the coastline is dotted by refineries down to Brownsville.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) recently approved three new LNG terminals for the Port of Brownsville, potentially destroying wildlife habitat along the ship channel. Plans to deepen the channel will make way for larger vessels and allow greater volumes of water to come inland during tropical storms, potentially flooding coastal towns and migratory bird nesting habitat. Salinity in the coastal lagoons will also change, affecting shrimp, fish and oyster industries. Sea turtles may also be affected, as nesting sites are inundated and more turtles are hit by ships in coastal waters.

This damage will be repeated near Corpus Christi when the Aransas ship channel is dredged. There are at least six ship channels from Houston to Brownsville that will be deepened an average of 7 feet, bringing greater volumes of water into the coastal lagoons and causing more habitat destruction.

Energy production has been good to the state’s economy but has also been a threat to our wildlife since the days of Spindletop. With today’s growing population and effects of climate change, we are challenged by balancing the promise of energy wealth and the consequence of unhealthy water and wildlife for future generations.

Our uniquely Texan landscapes and wildlife are threatened and it’s time to rethink our approach to energy production if we are to maintain a healthy biodiversity from the Permian to Padre.

Sanchez-Navarro is a senior Texas representative for Defenders of Wildlife and is based in Austin.