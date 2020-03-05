Last week, Acting Police Chief Clint Nagy and Assistant Chief Vicky Steffanic spent an hour with some of my friends, neighbors and me at the Bastrop Public Library. It was a great opportunity for give and take and sharing information in a relaxed, informal setting. The room was packed.

The chiefs gave us a look into their work. We learned that it could take almost two years to get results on evidence submitted to the state police crime lab. We learned that our officers are aware of the large number of homeless people in our city, and they are doing their best to help them while making sure all laws are followed and everyone is safe.

Nagy told us that he plans to hold these get-togethers on a regular basis. I hope he does, and I hope that you will take the opportunity to have coffee with the chiefs. He and Steffanic told us that a united community, and a community that communicates with law enforcement is a major deterrent to crime. I think that is something upon which we can all agree.

I look forward to future Coffees with the Chiefs.

Movies in the Park

On March 14, "The Lion King" will kick off this year’s Movies in the Park, sponsored by our YMCA. "Jumanji" will follow on April 18; "The Avengers" on May 16; "Pirates of the Caribbean" on Sept. 19; and "Hocus Pocus" on Oct. 10.

The fun will begin at 7 p.m. or dusk – whichever comes first. There will be other fun things going on in conjunction with the movies. Stay tuned for more details.

YMCA and Spanish Immersion Program

The YMCA is offering a Preschool Spanish Immersion Program at its Main Street office. Mi Mundo (My World) will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

It has been proven that the earlier someone is exposed to a second language, the easier it is to learn. With our Hispanic population ever increasing, so is the need for bilingual employees, and bilingual young people will have a valuable skill.

Program Director Bob Bowling said, "Mi Mundo is a preschool curriculum taught in both English and Spanish simultaneously to encourage language development in both native English and Spanish speakers. Through hands-on activities, songs, stories, dramatic and sensory play, we encourage creativity and exposure to cross-cultural experiences and understanding. Mi Mundo engages young learners and nurtures them while they experience authentic, enduring learning experiences while having fun!"

Contact the Bastrop YMCA at 512-321-9622 for details. Financial assistance is available.

Sunshine Respite Care

If you or someone you know cares for a loved one with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s or Dementia you may need a few hours to yourself. Bastrop’s First United Methodist Church on Main Street may be the answer.

The Sunshine Respite Care group meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants eat a breakfast brunch and socialize for about 30 minutes, play Bingo for an hour, sing for 30 minutes, and then have exercise for 30 minutes.

They serve a home-cooked full lunch followed at 1 p.m. by an activity hour including dominoes, corn hole or whatever the participants’ ability permit. The only requirement is that all participants be self-toileting and self-feeding. All services are free, and your loved one will be safe and well cared for.

There is also a caregiver support group that meets in the morning and sometimes goes out for lunch. Volunteers are welcome and needed. For further information, call the church at 512-321-2201.

First Friday

The first Friday in March will see the popular Art Walk with galleries and shops presenting light refreshments, beverages, music and more from 6-9 p.m. along Main Street on March 6. The Bridges Emporium at 920 Main St. will offer a demonstration of Flame Glasswork by Mark Rendulik.

The following day, Saturday, March 7, the Lost Pines Art Center, at 1204 Chestnut St., will host a reception and new exhibit from the Central Texas Pastel Society. The reception will be held from 6-8 p.m.

Until next time

That’s all for now. Until next time, be good to yourself. Let me hear from you by email at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com so I can share the fun things that are going on in and around Bastrop.

Remember: "Politics is not about those people in Washington or those people at the state Capitol (or City Hall). Politics is about us – you, me and the guy next to us. We run this country; we own this country, and we have a responsibility to hire the right people to drive our bus for a while." Molly Ivins

P.S. If you didn’t vote in the primary or if you don’t vote at all, you are shirking your responsibility as an American. On May 2 we will have a Bastrop school district trustee election, a school bond election, and a possible special election for state Senate. It’s not too late to register; then vote.