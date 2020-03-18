Food-insecure kids need

your financial support

March 13 online article, “Coronavirus in Austin: Schools closed Friday; lunches still being served.”

With local school closures, hundreds of schoolchildren may be worried about where their next meal will come from.

It is imperative you consider donating to your local food bank or pantry. While others rush the doors to hoard supplies at your local H-E-B, you could rise above by helping those most at risk during this pandemic. If you're unable to volunteer your time, consider making a monetary donation. These organizations need your financial support now more than ever.

You can learn more at centraltexasfoodbank.org/about-us.

In times like these our true colors show. Show your community you care by making a donation. The hundreds of food-insecure children and their families all around Central Texas depend on your ability to act in good faith.

Justin Tine, Austin

Concern for rural Texans

in time of coronavirus

What is the Texas Department of Health & Human Services doing regarding epidemiology in rural counties and communities?

We have family and friends that visit metropolitan areas as well as maybe work and then return home to our rural setting.

Are we the lost in the service of the major population centers of the state? Are we expendable?

Edward Matelski, Holliday

Task force should heed

own coronavirus rules

Every day the White House task force on the coronavirus recommends “social distancing.” Yet the members of the task force don’t practice their own guidelines.

At the task force briefing on Sunday, for example, 16 people including President Trump, Vice President Pence and several members of the Public Health Service were crowded together, shoulder-to-shoulder and elbow-to-elbow, behind the podium in the White House press briefing room.

If they don’t follow their own recommendations, how can they expect anyone else to do so?

Monty Jones, Austin

President’s grumbling

should be feared most

I’ve listened to the president's constant grumbling about "fake news" and “the mainstream media“ being out to get him. Now I’m hearing his neverending prevarications about COVID-19, his litany of nothing being his responsibility and his bogus whining about inheriting a mess from his hugely superior predecessor. It seems he is the pathogen we need fear the most.

Robert Taylor, Austin

Virus should have us

rethink the safety net

The COVID-19 pandemic should make us rethink our insufficient social safety net. We are a stronger community and a stronger nation when we face these adversities together.

It is crazy (and unhealthy for all of us) that our prosperous society does not provide everyone with access to healthcare. Medicaid expansion is a no-brainer.

Conservative politicians will have us believe that our American system will fall apart if taxes are high enough to support paid sick leave, a livable wage, affordable housing and daycare, universal pre-K, and high quality education.

But this crisis shows how closely bound together we all are.

America will still have rich people and poor people, where an individual can materially benefit from hard work and smart work. But we can also become a nation that cares about all our neighbors. We should provide universal social services so that everyone has enough to meet their basic necessities.

Steve Gerson, Austin

Rate cut is no help for

seniors on fixed income

Thank you so much GOP, the Trump administration and your puppet, the Fed!

According to your own press releases, starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of getting seriously ill from coronavirus, and the risk increases with age. The need to go into self-isolation and paying others to deliver food and other necessities is recommended for them. This will increase living costs for those on a fixed income.

Then you cut rates to almost zero. Thanks so much! Most senior citizens are not part of the Wall Street Casino.

They are savers, not investors or borrowers. You hurt the people that built this nation. Thank you for your support of the Wall Street Casino and the top 1%.

Richard Everett, Austin