AGN Media Editorial Board

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took the most dramatic step yet Thursday when he announced a temporary statewide closure of schools, restaurants, gyms and bars in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has upended life in America in a matter of mere weeks.

The order took effect at midnight Friday and is effective for the next two weeks. The decision was announced at midday Thursday and, at the time, was the latest and most extensive executive action meant to blunt the impact of COVID-19. The virus emerged in China late last year and has since spread around the globe, infecting more than 200,000 and killing more than 10,000 worldwide. In Texas, there have been three deaths attributable to the virus as of Thursday.

The most significant human impact in terms of lives lost to the virus has been in China and Italy. Their grim examples have caused other countries, including the U.S., to take unprecedented steps in trying to avoid similar loss of life. Despite warnings for the past several weeks, many have been slow to adopt measures meant to thwart spreading the contagious virus.

Businesses have remained open, and social gatherings in many instances have continued despite a plea from officials to practice so-called social distancing of maintaining six feet of space from others. Likewise, Americans have been asked to wash their hands frequently, practice cough etiquette, stay home when feeling ill and avoid groups of 10 or more.

The governor’s mandate demonstrates how serious the state is taking the threat. Ordering businesses to close for two weeks will have serious economic consequences but will be worth the short-term pain in terms of lives saved. We sympathize with all West Texas business owners who will be adversely impacted by this decision.

However, the coronavirus is so new, medical professionals are learning about it every day. So far, we know it is more lethal than the flu and that it can have particular negative impacts on older people and on those whose health is compromised. We also know the virus can live on numerous surfaces, in some cases, for hours at a time.

It can also be spread by people who do not know they are infected. According to health care experts, infected people are contagious days before they realize they are ill. Cases across the state and country continue to increase with the expectation that this will continue for some time.

“All jurisdictions must work to contain the spread of COVID-19 for at least the next two weeks,” Abbott said during the announcement in Austin. His executive order likewise limits social gatherings to fewer than 10 people. It also bars people from visiting nursing homes and retirement centers unless they are providing “critical assistance.”

He also asked Texans to keep ordering food from local dining options for pick-up or delivery. It is an especially challenging time for the restaurant business, which typically operates on small profit margins and counts on regular support from loyal customers to keep the doors open. We hope all who can, will support local eateries by taking advantage of pick-up and delivery options.

This order could be extended depending on what takes place with the virus in Texas over the next two weeks.

The move should not be confused with a shelter-in-place order such as what was invoked in the San Francisco area earlier this week. The executive order in Texas does not preclude people from going to the grocery store, where we urge everyone to shop in moderation with their neighbors in mind. Nor does it ban trips to the gas station, the bank or parks. It also doesn’t ban travel, although all non-essential travel is being discouraged by federal and state officials at this time.

Prior to this decision, the governor had left such restrictions in the hands of local officials. The approach was varied as some municipalities closed restaurants while others did not. This inconsistency led to frustration with people worrying that another community’s less strict guidelines would negatively impact their own. According to published reports, at least 10 states across the country have ordered restaurants and bars closed.

This was an instance where the state had to establish consistent parameters and guidance for everyone.

“This is the correct course of action,” Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) tweeted in response to the announcement. “All Texans need to follow these directions to slow the spread of #COVID19 and best protect the public health.”

This is not just a time to call for unity. It is a time to demonstrate it through strict adherence of these protocols. We applaud the governor for this decisive action and hope each and every West Texan will do all that can be done to minimize the possible impact of this virus, which is threat to all Texans.