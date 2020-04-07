Coronavirus treatment

needs cost transparency

The recently passed federal stimulus legislation makes coronavirus testing free to all patients, regardless of health insurance status. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms can now get tested without worrying about costs.

To ensure that hospitals don’t simply jack up their testing prices once health insurers, self-insured employers, and the government are required to pick up the tab, the legislation demands providers post their diagnostic prices online. This transparency will hold hospitals accountable for their testing costs, protecting payers from price gouging and waste.

Policymakers can help patients and payers even more by extending this price transparency provision to coronavirus treatments in the next stimulus package. By allowing patients and self-insured employers to shop around for the best treatment value, a market will emerge and prices will fall. When patients have the peace of mind that coronavirus treatments won’t bankrupt them, they can devote all their energy to fighting this terrible disease.

Cynthia A. Fisher, PatientRightsAdvocate.org Founder and Chair, Newton, Mass.

Not the time for questions

about what went wrong

In my retirement community we’re quarantined. Only essential visits are allowed. Everyone who enters is questioned and has their temperature checked. Our staff have executed the thoughtful plans for our safety. We’re grateful although looking forward to lives returning to normal.

I remember the sacrifices Americans made during World War II. Today we’re fighting a war for the health of our country.

When viewing a recent CNN report, I became disturbed by the questions, which focused on the past. “How soon did you know? Why didn’t you do…?”

During the “great war,” the press didn’t use radio time to bombard officials with questions about the past. “Why didn’t you know the Japanese would bomb in Pearl Harbor? Why weren’t you better prepared?” The press has the task of informing the public about what’s happening and what might be done to help. Let’s put aside politics. Now is not a time for constant accusation or attempted incrimination.

Carole Sikes, Austin

Nothing to fear but

the president himself

When President Franklin Roosevelt addressed the public during the Great Depression, he said, "We have nothing to fear but fear itself."

In our current situation, all we have to fear is the inept leadership of Donald Trump.

His ignorance and denial of the virus that was sweeping the nation, his delays in taking action, his refusal to even take responsibility for dragging his feet in responding to it, plus the spineless backing of his Republican supporters has put our entire nation at great risk.

And then we have Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick saying we old folks should just lie down and die to keep the economy going ... and get Trump reelected.

Sorry, this 84-year-old is still enjoying the life that I and my wife have. My retirement funds have take a significant hit, but I don't see how my dying will help.

Jon Hornaday, Austin

Trump was slow to act

against the coronavirus

So President Trump now thinks that he will have done “a very good job“ if the final death toll from the coronavirus comes in between 100,000 and 200,000 Americans.

Quite a huge turnaround from his "Democrat hoax" and "we have it well under control" statements of only a few weeks ago. No matter the final toll, we can all be assured this continually lying president will choose to re-write the history of this pandemic to suit his own selfish purposes.

In my opinion, he will have the blood of many Americans on his hands for failing to take quicker action against the virus. What could have been more important?

Bob Goranson, Round Rock