During our four years of college, we’d seen a new nontraditional president take over, sexual assault trials won by victims instead of perpetrators and mass shootings across the country. We’ve seen a lot, but nothing prepared us for a global pandemic. For the first time, we weren’t untouchable anymore.

I remember wanting to skip classes because I just wanted to stay home. Now I can only be home and my classes are on my laptop. I can’t see my professors or classmates. I can’t reminisce about my last four years at Texas Tech with my friends while drinking a margarita on Broadway. We thought we’d have time to grieve our college experience coming to an end, but now I don’t think we will.

When President Schovanec emailed and said my spring break would be extended a week, the first thing I thought was, “Is this really happening?” I didn’t think they’d close campus and tell us to stay home. But I had hope that my commencement ceremony would still happen because he mentioned the university would make a decision in a week.

Well, not even a week later, another email with the news I’d been dreading.

May 2020 commencement was canceled.

I read those words and paused. I wouldn’t get to wear my honors cords and Tech stole. I wouldn’t get to walk that stage while hearing my family holler from the United Supermarkets Arena stands. I had longed for the moment my name would appear on that jumbotron since stepping foot on campus four years ago. I was going to be the first in my family to graduate Summa Cum Laude and I was proud of myself.

I just want to see the Tech tulips and sit in the College of Media & Communication advising lounge again. I want to eat greasy food from the Market. I want to see my friends. I want to shake my professors’ hands on the last class day and say thank you.

But I can’t and I won’t.

This pandemic has hurt so many people and I understand my sadness in losing my last semester is so minuscule compared to the whole picture. But please, let us be sad. Let 2020 graduates mourn the reality that has become their last few months of college or high school.

We know there are problems right now that are so much bigger than our sorrow but give us time. We’re seeing our “lasts” slip away too soon, and we need to grieve.

Virtual graduation will be a bittersweet experience for me. I will enjoy getting recognition, of course, but not being able to talk to professors and peers one last time will be hard. I’m happy Tech has extended the invitation to May 2020 graduates to walk in an in-person ceremony this August. I think our university understands what a big moment this is for us. For now, my robe and cords will hang in my closet until I can step on campus once again.

To my 2020 graduates, I applaud you. You are resilient and have a quiet strength that no one understands better than I. You have made it through so much and I know you will continue to do so. I hope to see you all this summer at the August commencement. We will get our moment, but for now we must step back and give others theirs.

Sarah Karda is a senior journalism and media strategies double major at Texas Tech University.