So, what do you think

of Medicare for All now?

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, we had 30 million U.S. citizens without healthcare insurance. Not a good thing

In the last few weeks, around 10 million have filed for unemployment, meaning more families lost the employers’ healthcare insurance they depended on. Not a good thing.

None of this happened in any other developed country because none have for-profit healthcare insurance systems.

Now do you still think Bernie Sanders’ proposed “Medicare-For-All” is a dumb idea?

C. K. Roberts, Austin

I’m looking at you:

Stay at home if you can

I am as tired of the stay-at-home order as anyone, but the sooner you guys participate, the sooner we can get back to a normal life.

Anyone who thinks this does not apply to you, you are only extending the problem.

If you are not specifically classified as “essential” by the city, county or state, please park it at home and wait it out.

Fred Robinson, Austin

Yes, let’s have a review

of pandemic response

Re: April 8 letter to the editor, “Nonpartisan panel should probe pandemic response.”

The letter writer believes that a through investigation of this administration's response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic should also include what actions (or inactions) were taken by Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Schumer, and former president Obama, and that said investigation should be conducted by a special outside committee, not by Congress. I'm surprised that former Secretary of State Clinton was not included by the letter writer. Is she no longer the GOP scapegoat for all the ills of the country?

I do agree that a special outside investigation should conduct such a review.

Yes, let's have a thorough investigation in full view of the voters. Let's fully understand what offices were closed, which officials were fired and not replaced, how much money was cut from budgets, and who was making critical decisions while President Trump was busy playing golf or campaigning. Let the chips fall where they may, particularly this November when it's time to vote.

Charles A. Patino, Hutto

Ex-Navy Secretary was

wrong to bash captain

Former acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly gave a denigrating speech aboard the Guam-docked carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt castigating Capt. Brett Crozier, which I find completely objectionable.

Modly's speech to the crew was uncalled for and despicable, and quickly became public. As a political appointee, he should have chosen to stay above the Crozier situation.

While Crozier's broadcasting his concerns for the health of his crew may have been ill-advised, I do not know to what extent he tried to communicate his concerns up the chain. I would feel much better if resolution had occurred within the uniformed Navy chain of command.

In any event, Modly simply was out of line. I am a 26-year Navy veteran who commanded a nuclear ballistic missile submarine, a large Navy laboratory and served on the CNO's Strategic Studies group.

Mike Pestorius, retired U.S. Navy captain, Austin

The evidence is clear:

Trump is unfit to lead

It is clear that our president is unfit to lead. As of April 7, there were 12,068 deaths, and the tens of thousands expected are the result of his inability to mobilize the vast resources at the disposal of the federal government in a timely manner.

In times like these we need leadership on the national level. Congress quickly appropriated much-needed funding. Our president? He hasn’t risen to the level required of the office he holds during a national emergency. The number of deaths and the slow delivery of supplies to our first responders is the proof.

Any business would not have him on their payroll; we shouldn’t have him on ours. There are people out there who show more concern and have the ability to lead.

Remove him from office now, before we become another one of his failed businesses. It's time to tell him he’s fired.

Ray Trono, Austin