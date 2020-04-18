Who will you trust to say

we can return to normal?

Who will be the one individual citizens can confidently rely on to declare everything is safe and we can return to our normal routine? The president? The governor? The county judge? The head coach of the Aggies? Your pastor?

Fifty percent will believe that person and fifty percent will not.

How will you be comfortable sitting next to a person in a 100,000-seat capacity stadium? Will they have to show a tattoo that says “C-19 vaccinated”? Maybe their IPhone will have an app stating such.

Think about all the people in the hallway at the Capitol annex wearing a mask?

We have only begun our journey down the COVID-19 path and there are some scary points ahead.

Wash your hands!

Ron Stried, Austin

For some, normalcy

might never return

Do we worry about the hold this COVID-19 is inflicting on our citizens? Or do we worry about the next foolish move our ignorant president makes? Trump contorts the truth. Trump suppresses the truth. Trump is a huckster.

More than anything, I worry that normalcy may never return for some folks. Loss of jobs, loss of loved ones, loss of faith in our leaders. The impact of social distancing on our vulnerable senior citizens and vulnerable children. Yet, these measures must be followed to protect us all. Please, do not tell me not to worry. That is an impossibility.

Gracie Ross, Austin

Trump ignored warnings

and shows little concern

Re April 9 letter to the editor, “President deserves credit for trying to keep us safe.”

Trump is not “brilliant and caring.” He ignored pandemic warnings. We are where we are in large part because he is too lazy and disinterested to learn or to listen to experts.

Trump exhibits little concern for those who’ve contracted the coronavirus or lost their jobs. That’s in keeping with his attitude toward others who suffer, some at his own hands. The children he’s taken from parents. The low-income people for whom he’s trying to cut food stamps. The many Americans for whom he’s trying to cut health insurance.

Trump presides over a party that fundamentally doesn’t believe in democracy and whose unspoken motto for over 40 years has been “you’re on your own.” For the sake of our country, vote them out.

Robin McMillion, Austin

Follow these rules as if

life itself depends on it

Do yourself, your family, and your friends a favor and follow these simple rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 1) Wash your hands. 2) Practice physical distancing. 3) Stay home. 4) Don't ever believe anything Trump says.

Follow these simple rules as if your life depends upon it because this time, it actually does.

John R. Cobarruvias, Houston

Apply logic on liability

to this administration

Re: April 12 commentary, “China should be liable for the damage it has done.”

Republican pundit, Marc Thiessen, argues that China should be held accountable because its government lied about the cause of the virus, the extent of its spread, the effective methods to contain it, the number of casualties, etc. “China must be held to account for its lies and obstruction.”

I assume we in America should be able to apply the same logic to the Trump administration and hold it accountable for lying about when it knew of the virus (it’s a Democratic hoax!), lying about the spread of the virus (the cases will be down close to zero), and lying about effective treatments (hydroxychloroquine) , etc.

Bill King, Austin

Youth volunteers join

fight on food insecurity

With social distancing and work from home, it's all too easy to get buried in the news coverage surrounding the coronavirus crisis.

At the same time, there is a lot of need in our communities. Our food banks are under strain due to increased demand. Our blood banks are in need of life-saving donations. Our elderly and high-risk individuals would appreciate a helping hand picking up groceries and medications.

Inspired by the teachings of Islam, Ahmadiyya Muslim youth in Texas are at the forefront of serving the needy in Austin, Houston and Dallas by volunteering to fight food insecurity. Let's all work together to support our community in this trying time.

Abdul Naseer Malmi Kakkada, Pflugerville