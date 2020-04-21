Protections needed

before Texas reopens

Re: April 17 article, “Abbott faces crosswinds as he prepares plan to reopen Texas.”

Like many Texans, I would like to see small businesses back up and running. This has to come with good health care guidelines in place for employees and customers.

That’s not what I heard from those demonstrators who assembled outside the Governor’s Mansion on Thursday. They wanted to let Gov. Greg Abbott know that the time has come to let Texans come out of their homes and let business go on as usual. These people do not have my confidence. They are ignoring the severity of the virus as they gathered together without wearing face masks and ignoring social distancing.

I would caution those demonstrators to do some more thorough research and listen to what medical experts are saying. I think that’s what Col. Travis would do.

Mary Lou Gibson, Austin

Grounds maintenance

can be done with care

Re: April 17 letter to the editor, “Longing for lawn care without the side effects.”

I couldn't agree more with Gioconda Bellonci's letter regarding the state of lawn care.

I live in a condominium where the companies the board hires for lawn care will provide only the type of maintenance outlined in her letter, to the detriment of gardens and workers.

Anyone out there listening? Maybe this is a good time to change course.

Susan Kleinman, Austin

Cut oil production by

highest-flaring firms

Re: April 15 article, “Unusual alliance: Some oil firms, green groups agree on limiting Texas oil production.”

Recently, Texas regulators hosted an emergency hearing to consider limiting oil and gas production across the state — something we haven’t done since 1970s.

I was glad to hear a local nonprofit, Environment Texas, contribute an important viewpoint to the conversation. The group testified in favor of cutting oil and gas production statewide with an emphasis on producers with the highest rates of flaring. Flaring, the practice of burning off less lucrative natural gas while extracting oil, is an incredibly damaging practice: It alone accounted for over 2% of projected national carbon emissions in 2019, according to analysis by Environment Texas.

As a young person concerned about my future, as well as that of my children, this needless pollution is unacceptable. Texas regulators should follow the group’s lead, and limit oil production in the state, especially for those companies who continue to flare excessively.

Sophie Hoinoski, Austin

Homeless need camps

designed for distancing

I can be fined $1,000 for not wearing a mask in public. All nonessential businesses remain closed, and we are restricted from going out for anything but food, exercise or other essential activities.

All these regulations seem sensible to protect me from the COVID-19 virus. I’m glad my city government is protecting me. If only they cared enough to protect those experiencing homelessness.

Less from a mile from me on Cesar Chavez Street, the encampment of tents and people hanging out in close proximity continues to grow. A hand-washing station has been provided, but why aren’t the restrictions enforced? Why isn’t an emergency campground, with spaces at least 6 feet apart, set up in one of the many empty unused properties the city owns? If we really cared about the health of the homeless, the city would act immediately.

Sandra Boone, Austin

Same logic applies to

U.S. and climate change

Re: April 10 article, “Cornyn: China ‘unleashed a weapon on the world’ with coronavirus.”

Sen. John Cornyn and other Texas politicians proclaim that a combination of Chinese consumption habits and the Chinese government’s politically motivated suppression of facts about the coronavirus has, in Cornyn’s words, “unleashed a weapon on the world.” China must and will be held accountable, they insist.

The Chinese government is blamable, but the same logic should also be directed at the U.S. stance toward global climate change. The U.S. refuses to alter the consumption habits that spew millions of tons of greenhouse gases into the planet’s atmosphere every single day, while our current government does everything it can to stifle and discredit scientists who tell the truth about what is happening to our planet and why. Sadly, the human lives lost and the economic disasters caused by what might justly be called “American climate pathology” will be exponentially greater than even the immense tragedies wrought by COVID-19 today.

Phillip Barrish, Austin