Silent majority heeds

medical experts’ advice

Re: April 19 article, “Chanting ‘Let us work!’, ‘Fire Fauci!’, protesters at Capitol decry virus restrictions.”

So one of the persons at the rally protesting stay-at-home orders “thought it was going to be a lot bigger than this.” Duh!

According to polls (and common sense) twice as many people favor going slow. This silent majority does not get the headlines. The same protester told the reporter, “I don’t think there’s anything to catch.” Really?

The protesters should quit listening to the rants of Fox News and Alex Jones and start listening to medical experts. All these experts tell us that “liberating Texas” now would likely lead to a resurgence of the virus, which is the absolute last thing we need right now. Sure life is tough now, but let’s not make it even worse by ending stay-at-home too soon.

Chip Brees, Austin

Continue prayerful

life from a distance

I am one of those many church members who support what our city and state leaders are doing to require us to stop being disease vectors. Distancing is the way we need to deal with this enemy together. Religious freedom and freedom of assembly does not allow a diseased person to freely spread his or her disease in the name of religious assembly.

The Old Testament prophet Micah, speaking for God, said the worship that God requires is for us to act justly and love mercy and walk humbly with God. If we need to stay away from in-person assembly for a while, so be it (Amen).

It leaves extra time for me to turn my attention to checking on my neighbors and family at a respectful distance — to serve those who need our help or encouragement.

Thomas O’Meara, Austin

Officials can’t take

our rights away

I will travel where I like, when I like, for whatever reason I like. I will wear a mask when I can, but I will not be told by bureaucrats what to wear. I will go to the parks that I pay for. Drive the roads I pay for. Visit the public places I pay for. Shop at any store that is open for anything I wish to purchase.

I will be careful to comply with prudent coronavirus precautions. But I will not have my rights dictated to me. I will defend my rights from tyrants at all levels of government.

During an emergency, governors can modify enforcement of state laws. Mayors can modify enforcement of city regulations. The mayor, governor and even the president do not have the power to nullify constitutional rights.

Lance Renfrew, Hutto

EPA needs to protect

our air and water

The Trump administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, is using the COVID crisis as cover to relax enforcement of key environmental laws that protect public health and our planet’s health.

Allowing the release of toxic air pollutants that lead to asthma, lung cancer and cardiovascular disease in the midst of a virus that can cause respiratory failure is unconscionable! The Trump EPA refuses to pause in its push to gut laws keeping our air and water safe but is happy to take a break from enforcing them.

Wheeler must reverse course in order to preserve the very purpose of the EPA.

Martin Byhower, Georgetown

SXSW-affected workers

still need our help

You only have to compare Austin’s COVID-19 numbers to those in New Orleans, which hosted Mardi Gras as scheduled in March, to know that the decision by Mayor Steve Adler and County Judge Sarah Eckhardt to cancel South by Southwest was a wise one.

That decision, however, had a devastating effect on the economy of the city and surrounding area, and on many individuals, small businesses and nonprofits.

As those of us who can afford to do so ramp up our efforts to help out people and organizations around town, we should keep in mind the people and organizations that were dealt a blow this year with the cancellation of SXSW.

Richard Hartgrove, Austin

Trump’s leadership style:

‘He did it, not me’

Re: April 12 commentary, "China should be liable for the damage it has done."

I always look forward to Marc Thiessen’s from-the-right opinion.

Each commentary is a look back at how President Donald Trump has been misunderstood, or tangled in a timeline of his own making. China is now the culprit: “They did it!” not Trump. Trump supporters always find a way to pass the damage onto someone else for things Trump has done or failed at.

Reading Thiessen reminds me of some kids doing mischief, getting caught, and pointing to another kid saying, “he did it, not me.” Trump’s entire lifestyle has propelled him into the most important leadership role in the world, where he exercises this “he did it, not me” leadership deception. Maybe someday his style will collapse, and the world will take a deep breath and pray that it’s over.

Mike Henry, Smithwick