We are in a strange and uncertain place right now.

Currently, more than 80,000 students at the Austin Independent School District have had their lives and daily routines disrupted as the coronavirus shuttered schools. For many children, school is the most predictable part of their lives: classroom instruction with familiar teachers, meals, extracurricular activities and time with friends in safe, familiar surroundings.

Just like that: It has vanished.

School district staff is working to provide meals to students and keep them engaged with online learning. But the digital divide that some had considered only anecdotal is now apparent. Not all students have access to basic technology that allows them to continue learning.

Even more fundamentally, the district has lost contact with perhaps thousands of students. These include students whose school records might not be up to date. Or students who are staying with other relatives because their parents are essential workers.

All this disruption and uncertainty can cause distress for children. An additional layer of anxiety is likely being felt by students who will go to a new school in the fall because of the district decision to close four campuses.

Against this backdrop, the Board of Trustees needs to provide steady guidance, leadership and support for the community, students, staff and parents. Now is not the time for trustees to rush decisions on a search for a new superintendent.

The district and the board have significant unfinished business, which includes decisions related to the school closures and the selection of a firm to conduct the equity audit. The results of this audit could inform the development of the district’s strategic plan, and that plan could be used as a starting point for the qualities sought in a new superintendent. Such a process could go a long way in restoring community trust in the district.

Superintendent Paul Cruz, who announced in February that he would be taking a job at the University of Texas, has indicated he is willing to stay with AISD until the end of the calendar year — not the end of this school year, as previously reported. This gives the trustees time to get beyond the current crisis. And it could allow the district to move the superintendent search to a time when members of the community can be more engaged in the process.

On April 6, the board selected JG Consulting as the search firm for the next superintendent. It is fine to do some preliminary work, but substantive decisions should wait until we get past the pandemic and, just as important, until the new board is in place.

Voters in November will elect four trustees to the nine-member board, and at least two of those races will be for open seats. The hiring of a new superintendent should be the first order of business for the new board.

Hiring a chief executive officer during a pandemic is not good business. The community deserves to be involved in developing the profile for the new superintendent. It deserves to provide input to the search firm and meet potential finalists.

This search cannot be conducted by Zoom or Skype. The district and the board should have learned by now that the community demands authentic engagement around critical decisions. That involves person to person meetings, face to face discussions and assurances that voices from all parts of town are heard and valued.

This is not the time for trustees to pick the next superintendent.

Yeager is an active AISD parent and co-founder and director of Texas Educators Vote and Just Fund It TX. Evans is one of the leaders of the East Austin Coalition for Quality Education.