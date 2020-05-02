Toward the end of the movie “Contagion,” Matt Damon’s character tries to calm his daughter by promising, “It’s going to start getting normal again.”

These days, that’s music to everyone’s ears. Over the past several weeks, many of us have found catharsis and comfort in this pandemic film and its hopeful ending.

But even if you believe Damon’s character, is this the only—or even the best—form of cinema therapy right now? Perhaps instead of disaster movies, we should be revisiting films that equip us to live in our new “not-normal.”

Think about some of the most shared videos in recent weeks: the touching images of quarantined Italians singing from their balconies to help each other through their lockdown, Spaniards following suit with an equally emotive window flash mob, and ovations to healthcare workers echoing nightly in cities across the U.S. These videos have become insta-classics of hope, inspiring audiences across the world.

They are not just symbolic. When we watch them, we see the power of unity and collective action in times of crisis, all qualities that have proved to be of supreme importance in countries like Germany, New Zealand, and Taiwan, which have been relatively successful in their containment of the outbreak.

It’s the same with films and TV series. Some may simply offer an escape, but others can inspire action and understanding. Those that highlight values such as solidarity and empathy can help us adjust to life in our new reality.

Take, for example, Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino. It tells the story of an unexpected friendship between a bigoted, recently widowed Korean War veteran (played by Eastwood himself), and a Hmong family that moves next door. Facing his own racist prejudices, the widower finds a late-life calling in reforming his Hmong teenager neighbor, helping him get a job and saving him from a violent gang. Film critics may justifiably question some of its depictions of Asian Americans and Polish Americans, but Gran Tornio offers a compelling story about the transformational power of solidarity and compassion for both individuals and the community.

Gran Torino shows how life can land you in unforeseen situations that force you to bond with people who are different from you, who don’t share your values, who don’t understand your lifestyle. It compels you to notice the ignored neighbor, or the annoying one, and consider his or her needs alongside your own. You recognize that being a member of your community is a necessity, not an option. This understanding is crucial, both for surviving this epidemic and for our quality of life in its aftermath.

Some may say that movies have no role to play here, that our survival depends solely on the discovery of a vaccine. But that is a one-dimensional perspective. We are still at least a year away from a cure. In the meantime, we still must live together in a way that does not resemble the Hunger Games. We cannot spend the next 12-18 months hoarding toilet paper and disregarding messages to stay at home, putting other people at risk. It’s not just about you.

Even if a vaccine is found soon, the consequences to our economy, to our education and healthcare systems, and to the ways we socialize and connect remain uncertain.

But one thing is sure: We will not go back to “normal.” As we contemplate this new world, film can show us how to bring our best selves to it.

Cinema has more to offer than literal renditions of scientific efforts to overcome health crises. Let’s turn to films that shape our personal values and bolster our collective efforts to deal with this pandemic—and that help us be better prepared for whatever comes after.

Perez is a film studies professor at the University of Texas and a Public Voices Fellow of The OpEd Project. He has written three books on Spanish cinema.