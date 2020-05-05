It’s been 54 days since we packed up the American-Statesman newsroom and moved back home to cover one of the biggest stories of our lifetimes.

In many ways, this 54th day is just like all the others — what day is it, anyway? It’s also #GivingNewsDay, when news organizations like ours are explicitly asking for your support.

Just as we get whatever government officials we deserve when we don’t vote, we really don’t deserve this democracy at all when we don’t stay informed. Today is a great time to start putting your money where your democracy is by supporting a local news organization wherever you are.

We’ve even offering Statesman digital subscriptions at a special rate today of $49.99 a year. But wait, there’s more. Statesman.com digital subscribers also receive full access to Hookem.com for the latest on the Longhorns, Austin360.com for arts, events, dining and entertainment news and the Statesman ePaper replica of the print edition each morning. They also get the satisfaction of knowing that they’re helping to preserve one of democracy’s most vital institutions during a dark and troubled time.

The economic effects of the coronavirus crisis have hit news organizations hard. One-fourth of my staff is on unpaid furlough on any given week this quarter, making our job of covering the news even harder and adding financial stress for our dedicated reporters, photographers and editors. And we said goodbye to seven Statesman journalists last week as the result of corporate staff reductions. Dark days indeed.

Consider the case of the Palestine Herald-Press, the newspaper in Palestine, Texas, 200 miles northeast of Austin. On Monday, the paper’s editor, Jeffrey Gerritt, won a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing for exposing medical neglect of county jail inmates — just the kind of watchdog reporting that local newspapers do best. This same week, the Herald-Press went from daily publication to three days a week as a result of financial losses.

This is a dangerous time for us to be losing information sources. The Enlightenment brought us democracy; let’s not allow an Un-Enlightenment to take it away.

I’m proud to say that throughout these difficult times, our Statesman journalists have provided Central Texas with extensive and exhaustive coverage of the coronavirus crisis, from the latest breaking news to in-depth reporting on schools, nursing homes, business impacts, government and tax consequences and challenges faced by our beloved cultural institutions. We’ve made this coverage free and available to all. Along the way, we’ve found plenty of good-news stories to tell as well, as Central Texans find new ways to help one another.

Today, you can help us. Support a local news organization this #GivingNewsDay. Click here to get our special rate of $49.99 for a year.

Bridges is executive editor of the American-Statesman.