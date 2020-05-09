Texans have engaged in many discussions regarding property taxes, because notices of appraised value were recently sent to property owners. Let’s clear up a few confusions as we discuss the issue.

The State of Texas does not impose a property tax, nor does is it set the tax rate.

Local taxing units (cities, counties, school districts, hospital districts and others) are the ones who charge taxes to your property, and they set the tax rate. The State does allow these taxes, of course, and sets guidelines ensuring you have a loud voice in the process. (Unlike other taxing units, the State of Texas partially funds the operations of local school districts. The interplay of that formula deserves its own separate discussion).

All taxes (property, sales, income, etc.) have two components determining how much you have to pay: Component 1, is the value of what is being taxed; and, Component 2, is the rate at which it is taxed. Component 1, the value, determines the total value on your property which will be subjected to taxes. Component 2, the rate, determines precisely the total amount of taxes the local tax authorities will make you pay on your property’s total valuation.

We all should have just received our notice of appraised values from the Central Appraisal District (Component 1). You have the right each year to a fair and correct appraisal of your property, so you do not pay an unfair share of the tax bill by inflated property valuations. If the appraised value of your property is too high, I encourage you to protest that high valuation. The Comptroller of the State of Texas publishes helpful information to help you succeed; you can find that information here: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/protests/.

Many taxpayers forget that their tax bill isn’t set by their Central Appraisal District, and will be set by their cities, counties and other taxing units later this year when they adopted the tax rate for each local taxing unit. Many also do not realize that we can, and should, participate in that tax rate setting process if we want to see lower property taxes.

Our local elected officials are starting to write their budgets right now, which will set forth how much of our money they want to spend in the upcoming year. Once they determine how much of our money they want to spend, they will set the tax rate to raise at least that amount of money from taxing our property.

Our local elected officials represent us in setting the property tax rate, and they need to hear from us so they can better represent our needs. If we want to see property tax reductions built into local budgets, now is the time to contact our local leaders and tell them.

Last Session, I sponsored legislation creating a new tool for property owners as local governments begin proposing their budgets: a webpage where property owners for the first time can see how proposed local tax rates would directly impact their tax bill.

For now, appraisal districts are in the process of making these websites available and they will be updated throughout the tax rate setting process.

These websites will provide taxpayers with the dates and locations of the public hearings on those tax rates. And if you are unable or choose not to attend, the website will provide a way you can submit your opinion directly to the officials that will be voting on those proposed rates. You can find a link to Lubbock County’s website here: http://lubbockcountytaxes.org

Our Country was founded on the idea of Taxation with Representation, and I encourage you to use these new tools we’ve put in place and make your voice heard this summer when your tax bills are finalized.

Dustin Burrows represents Texas House District 83, which covers a large portion of Lubbock County and all of Terry, Gaines, Lynn, Borden Scurry and Mitchell counties.