In the first hour of economics class, one learns that demand drives supply in a free market society. If enough people want to have breakfast in the evening, restaurants will make it available. This is universally understood to be a good thing. But supply can also drive demand. This is may not be a good thing. If you increase the number of lawyers in an area, you are likely to have more litigation, but not necessarily more justice.

Supply driving demand in criminal justice creates one of those rare public policy issues where both progressives and conservative stalwarts, like the Koch Brothers Foundation, find common ground. If you do nothing but build more prisons, you are going to encourage more incarceration and longer sentences. This can move a non-violent offender in the direction of becoming a career criminal.

Even Mental Health can be adversely affected by supply driving demand. Intellectual Development Disorder (IDD) in children is characterized by deficits in mental functioning such as reasoning, planning, and judgment. Dr. Ed Hammer, retired Professor of Pediatrics at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, tells me that when additional facilities for treating IDD came on board, there was increased pressure to apply this diagnosis to children who might have otherwise avoided such a label. In some cases, the diagnosis might have sent some children down a residential treatment path that was not to their ultimate benefit, as they were channeled toward using the newly available capacity.

Let’s look at how supply driving demand applies to higher education. The national pool of candidates for college admission is shrinking due to historically low birthrates. If the supply of universities places significantly exceeds demand, institutions will have to relax their admission criteria to stay competitive. They will also have to remove financial barriers to attendance with everything from increased Pell grants to the more extreme “Free College for All” ideas currently filling the campaign trail.

If colleges do succeed in filling seats with less qualified candidates, they will be forced to compromise their level of academic rigor to meet these students where they are. If they don’t, they will have even more unacceptable non-completion and time-to-completion rates. This will affect all students at an institution, as the classroom discourse will have to be targeted for a lesser level of student preparation. It will also increase the likelihood that students will graduate with fewer marketable skills.

New employers would then face an inflated number of applicants with college degrees. Those degrees would not guarantee that the graduates could do the things that employers need done. Since employers would still rather have a college grad than a high school grad, those without college degrees would now be excluded from competition from jobs for which they previously might have been considered. Lack of confidence in the skill levels of new hires on the part of employers would depress entry-level salaries. Less rigorous college degrees simply would not have the same dollar value on the market. This benefits no one except the marginal colleges that get to stay open. It is particularly disadvantageous to the high-quality student who would have willingly demonstrated excellence in a more demanding college program, if they had had the opportunity.

If there were fewer institutions, each degree would be worth more and be more meaningful to potential employers. It would also reduce taxpayer expense in both the cost of providing undergraduate programs and from government-insured student loans in default.

The problem with reducing the number of public colleges is Reverse NIMBY. If any state wants to build a halfway house for drug addicts, just about everybody will agree that such facilities are needed but may still say “Not In My Back Yard” (NIMBY). If any state sees the need to reduce the number of colleges and universities, citizens are likely to applaud the concept, but engage in special pleading for why the one in their backyard must be spared (Reverse NIMBY). This is only natural in light of the economic benefit a locality gets from its public institutions of higher learning.

Clearly, any program of closings must be methodical and cautious, because it is always easier to close an institution than it would be to bring it back again if needs change. A great deal of attention would need to be paid to how existing facilities could be transitioned to other uses. Appropriate steps must be considered to ameliorate the economic impact on employee families. The most important state responsibility would be to provide for the technical job training needs of those young people for whom the streamlined university system might be a poor fit. They should not and cannot be abandoned.

Closing any public facility, be it an outdated elementary school or a military base, is never easy, but sometimes it is necessary for the greater good. Of course, the benefit to the public of initiating discussions about consolidation would begin long before any actual list would be drawn up, since each institution would likely pay unprecedented attention to its own quality and efficiency in hope of avoiding the list.

Dr. Richard Rose is the program director for instructional design and technology at West Texas A&M University.