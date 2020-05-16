IF YOU LOVE AMARILLO, DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!

While the City fathers stress over the revitalization of downtown, why haven’t they demanded Corona Virus testing at the Cactus Plant outside Dumas?

We started here with six cases of the virus, and thanks to this carelessness, Amarillo is now being reported to be the ninth largest major outbreak on a daily basis in our country.

I have watched this city hire outside contractors for years, when we have local businesses who could have met our city’s needs with more expertise and for less money. A perfect example is the AISD overlooking Jerry Hodge and Maxor Corporation for their prescription care needs. Who in this city has ever been more loyal and generous to Amarillo?

This is just one example of the lack of both principles and priorities our city has been run on for years.

How sad for all of us!

Bunny Leathers/Amarillo

I was a child during World War II, but FDR’s words, “We Can, We Will, We Must”, are forever etched in my mind. Wouldn’t it be helpful to hear inspiring, unifying words like that from our leaders during this COVID 19 crisis?

Also, thanks for presenting more of “the other side” in the Amarillo Daily News. The change is refreshing! There are plenty of other opportunities to read only about the conservative or progressive views. Newspaper reporting should be objective!

Ann Hicks/Amarillo