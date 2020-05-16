Reinstating officers

harms relationships

Re: May 9 article, “Fired Austin police officers in stun gun case to be reinstated with back pay.”

I’m flabbergasted over the police union arbitration that ruled to reinstate the two officers who used a stun gun on a kneeling black shooting suspect.

The "suspect" was one of about 10 people on the scene. Because he chose to walk away instead of lying on the ground as demanded by the two officers, when he returned and knelt instead of lying prone, they used a taser on him. Of course he would try to walk away: He was guilty of being black, and people of color don't fare well in interactions with the police.

Police Chief Manly was right to fire Donald Petraitis and Robert Pfaff. Maybe they aren't the thugs they appear to be, but they certainly were abusing their authority, and their decision to use unnecessary force because their commands were not followed to the letter damaged the already fragile relationship between persons of color and the police.

Ann Dzuik, Wimberley

What about concern for

workers who risk lives?

Re: May 10 commentary, “Protect reopened businesses from a lawsuit pandemic.”

Columnist Thiessen worries about frivolous lawsuits against re-opened businesses. He offers no concern for workers who have no health benefits or sick leave but must risk their lives to support their families. Why should a business that takes risks with the lives of their customers and employees share none of the responsibility for the damage caused by their decisions?

And by the way, where is the healthcare policy promised by Republicans in the 2016 election? How is it that we can shield businesses from liability, give them billions in bailouts, and reduce their regulatory obligations but we can’t find a way to give average Americans any meaningful help?

Alice London, West Lake Hills

Precedent is created:

Breaking the law is OK

Re: May 8 commentary, “Do our leaders want us to follow the law or not?”

Cheers and congratulations to the Austin American-Statesman Editorial Board for their brave editorial condemning the absolution by the governor of Shelley Luther. Luther opened her hair salon in blatant and arrogant disregard of the governor's own order closing non-essential businesses in response to the coronavirus and defied a court order to remain closed.

This is just another example of the governor and his GOP minions caving to political winds to appease their supporters rather than standing firm on executive orders, and with the power of laws which are overwhelming supported by the Texas citizenry, to protect public safety.

The actions by our leaders create a dangerous and appalling precedent that breaking a law is okay. Let's hope voters remember this on election day.

Linda Norelli, Austin

An essential workforce

deserves our recognition

Working from home may be the new normal for many, but for a talented segment of the workforce it is not an option. Today, professionals with disabilities are being called on to perform vital work in response to COVID-19.

Manufacturing personal protective equipment has become a priority for many individuals with disabilities. Others continue to be a part of janitorial teams, which means possibly entering buildings with known exposures to the virus.

People with disabilities are performing essential work including facilities maintenance and hospital environmental services at military installations nationwide for Austin-based Professional Contract Services Inc. – and are putting the safety of others above their own. Their unwavering commitment is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to the pandemic, people performing these vital jobs were often overlooked. Now they are considered essential personnel. Let’s honor this essential workforce.

Vince Loose, SourceAmerica President and CEO, and Carroll Schubert, Professional Contract Services Inc. President and CEO