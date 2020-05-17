I recently helped distribute 200 desktop computers to students in my community who did not have access to a computer at home. It was a great moment, but it came after Texas schools had been closed for a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These students had been struggling to participate in online schooling — if they were able to participate at all — for weeks, underscoring how existing disadvantages now threaten to leave them further behind.

The closure of K-12 schools has exacerbated the digital divide, which in turn has complicated efforts to shift to online learning. The federal government had the opportunity to even the playing field and get students the technology they need during the pandemic. Unfortunately, federal leaders have not seized the moment.

The CARES Act, which commits more than $1.8 trillion to respond to COVID-19, allocates just $13 billion for states to use toward computers, Wi-Fi hotspots, cleaning supplies and professional development for teachers. Many education organizations have said that this is inadequate to solve the digital divide issue. The National School Boards Association had asked for a funding package of $75 billion. For comparison, during the 2009 recession President Barack Obama’s American Recovery and Reinvestment Act directed $77 billion out of the $831 billion package to help schools.

Many school districts across Texas have stepped up to connect students to technology during the shutdown, but the amount the federal government has offered states to help students access computers and high-speed internet is simply not enough. And states and school districts, including those in our backyard, will soon run out of money to address the problem on their own.

The digital divide starts early and exacerbates deep social, economic and racial inequalities that students may already be experiencing. Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. students are sitting at home right now without computers, and in Texas, more than 2 million households lack high-speed internet. This means nearly 275,000 students do not have access to the bandwidth needed for online learning, and if a student is a child of color or lives in a low-income household, things are grimmer.

Sadly, several cities in Texas fare worse in terms of limited access to the internet and computers. Laredo and Brownsville rank as two of the worst-connected rural cities in the nation. On top of that, Dallas tops the list for worse connection rate among the 10 largest U.S. cities, followed by Houston at No. 3 and San Antonio at No. 4.

This is not OK. We are a country that promises an education as a foundation on which to build a strong life, and this is a miserable attempt at helping children get there. Research shows that students with internet access at home have higher reading, math and science scores than those who do not. Studies also find that those who lack a computer or broadband access are disadvantaged when applying for jobs, meaning the digital divide can affect students’ careers and earning opportunities long term.

And this was before schools shifted entirely to online learning.

Some school districts and nonprofits are working hard to bridge the digital divide despite the lack of federal support. The Austin Independent School District has delivered 10,000 computers and deployed 100 buses to serve as Wi-Fi hotspots for students.

However, without more federal investment, these well-intentioned but disparate efforts by districts will fizzle out as funding dries up. What an ignoble way to strand students we look to as America’s future.

In the coming weeks, federal lawmakers are expected to propose follow-ups to the CARES Act. This must include additional funding for districts and students to bridge the digital divide. Their futures — and ours — depend on it.

Olson is the assistant director of policy research in the Institute for Urban Policy Research & Analysis at the University of Texas.