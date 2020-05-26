If early vote is answer,

then why not expand it?

Re: May 18 commentary: "Expanding mail-in voting is fraught with risks"

Francisco Canseco presents all the usual reasons to keep a tight lockdown on voting by mail: lost ballots, election thieves, a broken chain of custody. Somehow, we have survived many elections that included voting by mail, and overcome these issues.

He also suggests that early voting is a solution to the ills of voting by mail. (In fact, he says “there are solutions,” but this is the only one he provides.) Early voting has proven to work very well over the years, which is probably why Republicans in Texas and elsewhere have worked to reduce it, whether by shortening the hours that the polls are open, or by reducing the number of polling locations. If Canseco is truly in favor of using early voting to avoid hazardous voting conditions, then I hope that he will work to expand the hours, expand the days, and expand the locations for early voting.

Win Bent, Austin

Vaccine race needs

support of lawmakers

As long as the novel coronavirus threatens, we’re unfortunately facing a new reality for how we work, learn and spend our free time. While we all are adjusting to our new lives, science is how we get back to normal.

Thankfully, biopharmaceutical companies have already begun human clinical trials, and there appears to be a possibility we could have a vaccine early next year. This is no easy feat and requires a great deal of work that demands support from both our local and federal legislators.

I urge our policymakers, especially U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, to support America’s biopharmaceutical companies as they make unprecedented progress in producing a vaccine. It can’t come fast enough.

Roger B. Borgelt, Austin

Editor’s Note: Sen. Cruz has introduced the RESULTs for Coronavirus Patients Act with Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mike Braun, R-Ind. According to Cruz’s website, the legislation would “remove the regulatory barriers that often delay the approval of new pharmaceuticals ... and allow the FDA 30 days to approve a drug or device already approved in another country.”

Trump’s use of drug

could lead to deaths

The only thing worse than the rank corruption of the current president, as evidenced by his firing of four inspectors general in six weeks, is his gross incompetence. His incompetence may result in unnecessary deaths.

His claim that he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive against COVID-19 infection may result in gullible folks deciding they should take it. One of its known side effects is a serious cardiac arrhythmia, which can cause death. Also, his encouraging governors to begin relaxing shelter-in-place orders, though national COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing in most of the country, will probably result in new spikes in cases in the states that are opening up, almost definitely prematurely. If the spikes occur, there will be unnecessary deaths that could have been prevented by continued isolation measures.

If anyone dies from wrongly taking hydroxychloroquine, or if there are hundreds or thousands of deaths resulting from the spikes in cases, the president should be prosecuted for voluntary manslaughter, at the very least.

Al Lindsey, MD, Austin

It’s our decision,

come election time

It’s so ironic that Trump and his Trumpets who consider themselves pro-life at first suggestion, then compel, then exhort meat packers, caregivers and custodians to sacrifice themselves for the almighty Dow.

Human sacrifice. Let that sink in.

Then hum a few bars of Woody Guthrie’s “Deportee” and sing along with me: Goodbye Jose, Goodbye Rosalinda, Farewell Jesus, Miguel, Margarita. You won’t have a name when you die of the COVID, all they will call you will be illegal.

That’s where we are right now. It’s our decision as to whether or not this is where we will stay. Vote them out, vote them all out.

Georgia Keysor, Austin

Registering to vote

could be made easier

My family recently moved from Dallas to Austin and to be proactive in my civic duty I started the process of changing my voter registration to Travis County. I was surprised to find that a paper application must be mailed and online registration is not available. I found that Texas is one of only 11 states who do not offer online voter registration even though it has been shown to reduce costs and boost voting turnout. Shouldn't we be doing whatever we can to make voting easier?

Carson Marston, Austin.