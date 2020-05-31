I am writing to you about my concern about people wearing masks during this pandemic. I feel that everyone should have to wear a mask for the safety of themselves and the people around them. The main reason is because if somebody has Covid-19, they may not know, and we don't know it. They could cough and infect everyone around them if they aren’t wearing a mask. Without masks, people around that person will have contracted Covid-19 and then they pass it on and it just keeps spreading. I believe Ellis County should enforce all people in public places to wear masks to keep us all safe.

Sincerely,

Spencer Sutton (age 14)/Midlothian