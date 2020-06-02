First, I want to thank Mr. Arlin Smith for all his letters to the editor. They are full of biblical information we all need to know and be reminded about them and I always look forward to reading his excellent input.

Next, I read about the Thompson Park Pool Project with its hefty price of $7, 953.075, which is essentially $8 Million! I believe we could build a spectacular water park for less than $1,000,000, or $2 million at the most...and if not, perhaps we need to rethink this horrendously high expenditure. Stay well.

Cathie Kimbell/Amarillo