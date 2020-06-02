AJ Media Editorial Board

The Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine realized another important achievement over the past weekend when it was awarded a Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) grant that will result in bringing a world-class researcher to the Amarillo campus that is scheduled to welcome its first students in the fall of 2021.

The $1.4 million grant means Klementina Fon Tacer, generally acknowledged as one of the world’s preeminent cellular and molecular biologists, will soon join the ranks of Texas Tech’s already impressive vet school faculty. Fon Tacer will come to Tech from St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, where she is a postdoctoral researcher.

If this sounds like a big deal, that’s only because it is.

During its existence, CPRIT has awarded some $2.5 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations. It has recruited more than 180 distinguished researchers and supported the establishment or relocation of more than 30 companies to Texas, while generating more than $3 billion in additional public and private investment.

The grant will support Fon Tacer’s research that has a goal of advancing cancer treatment and fertility preservation of childhood cancer survivors, according to a news release. The hope is the research will lead to the creation of a comparative oncology research center in the School of Veterinary Medicine.

CPRIT’s funding has touched Texans in every county, providing 5.7 million life-saving cancer prevention and early detection services. Last November, Texas voters approved a constitutional amendment that delivered another $3 billion in bonds for cancer research and prevention.

Fon Tacer’s strong academic pedigree includes a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Doctor of Philosophy in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia. She also holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of Ljubljana. She has served as a postdoctoral researcher and Fulbright Fellow at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and a postdoctoral researcher and adjunct assistant professor on the veterinary faculty at the University of Ljubljana.

“What we do and why we do it is simple. We are here to benefit Texas and Texans,” Guy Loneragan, dean of the vet school, said in our story. “Dr. Fon Tacer is going to change lives for generations to come. When we first had the chance to meet her, it was clear. Her research is transformative and will impact countless Texans in the years ahead.”

That commitment to transformation of West Texas and beyond has been a consistent calling card for Tech’s vet school from the initial vision through becoming reality during the most recent legislative session.

The CPRIT grant, one of seven designated by the organization last week to the recruitment of first-time, tenure track faculty members, affirms the vision. It represents the first such award from CPRIT to Tech’s School of Veterinary Medicine and is an acknowledgment of the possible impact of her important, life-saving research.

“We are very excited to have support from CPRIT for building the faculty of our new School of Veterinary Medicine,” Joseph Heppert, vice president of Tech’s Office of Research & Innovation, said.

Congratulations to the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine on securing this grant and bringing Dr. Fon Tacer to Texas.