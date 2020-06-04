One would hope that Patrick Underwood will not be remembered by the riots that swept and swirled our nation, but rather the life he led. When people feigning outrage either do not remember or have never learned the name of a black man who was killed, then for what purpose did that mayhem serve?

Underwood, a black contracted security officer, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting as he provided security at the federal courthouse in Oakland, Calif. as a nearby protest was underway.

In fact, is there a reason for the rioting to occur primarily in blue states, in blue cities? Even Texas is not immune. But property owners here can fight back and are not afraid to do so. Where is the police protection for which all that blue state tax money supposedly pays?

It seems that when it comes down to quelling organized violence, certain police departments are sorely lacking. In a recent television interview, former federal prosecutor and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani put it this way in describing the first stages of a riot: “Arrest the very first person who breaks any law, then the second and third immediately.” From his experiences in this matter, it is clear that an early establishment of authority is essential to protect the law-abiding pubic.

Such leaders as Giuliani were missing in city after city. You see, if one inch is given to rioters and their paid organizers, they will keep taking more and more until cities are ablaze.

This passage from an 1895 book by Gustave Le Bon, “The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind,” offers a glimpse into the psychological changes an individual undergoes in a crowd (or riot): “By the mere fact that he forms part of an organised crowd, a man descends several rungs in the ladder of civilisation. Isolated, he may be a cultivated individual; in a crowd, he is a barbarian — that is, a creature acting by instinct. He possesses the spontaneity, the violence, the ferocity, and also the enthusiasm and heroism of primitive beings, whom he further tends to resemble by the facility with which he allows himself to be impressed by words and images — which would be entirely without action on each of the isolated individuals composing the crowd — and to be induced to commit acts contrary to his most obvious interests and his best-known habits. An individual in a crowd is a grain of sand amid other grains of sand, which the wind stirs up at will.”

Over the weekend, Both President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Antifa, an anti-fascist leftist group, would be declared a terrorist organization. This was immediately denounced by the American Civil Liberties Union. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, compelled to chime in, claimed that the Ku Klux Klan was responsible, which is ludicrous on its face since the KKK was founded in 1865 by Democrats and former Confederate veterans.

The president would not have made such a statement if he had not known through intelligence gathering and infiltration that Antifa was involved. After all, it had all the earmarks of sleeper cell activation in the cities where the demonstrations initiated. How did the same “I can’t breathe masks” appear in all the riot scenes at the same time?

The escalation was predictable in form. The dupes were sent to the front to engage the police, then the instigators started launching missiles over the dupes into the police lines which then pushed into the dupes.

Further, predictable escalation took place with the breaking of windows, looting and the inevitable fires. All of this follows a pattern that must be broken early to be stopped. It was neither broken nor stopped.

Who suffers? Everyone in Minneapolis, certainly. In other cities where this has happened in the past, the recovery was long-term or non-existent. A black man who put his life savings into a sports bar that was about to open in the city he loved saw it burned to the ground.

It also seems odd that certain cataclysmic events happen at just the right time. A virus pandemic was described as the worst since the 1917-18 Spanish Flu never materialized as a major threat, except in nursing homes and states like New York where they were ordered to accept COVID-19 patients, which then infected staff and the most vulnerable: our elderly. And this happening just as our economy looked unstoppable.

Or, the nationwide race riots days before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee begins hearings on Obamagate, the claimed politicization of the federal intelligence and judicial system to corrupt an election and foment a soft coup.

As the ancient Chinese curse goes (how appropriate): “May you live in interesting times.”

And remember Patrick Underwood? He was a black federal security officer murdered while protecting life and property. Outrage, where art thou?