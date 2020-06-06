I streamed the service Sunday (5/31) from the Washington National Cathedral due to suspension of services at my local Episcopal Church. The homily by Michael Curry, the first African-American Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, centered around the old spiritual, There is a Balm in Gilead.

Our nation is mired in double tragedies, the COVID pandemic and the lingering effects of Native Americans' displacement and African slavery, America's two original sins. Emphatic leadership in the face of this suffering and death might soothe fear and anger. Nothing justifies violence, but the majority of protesters, including those in Lubbock, are exercising their First Amendment right “peacefully to assemble and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Black and brown Americans have real grievances, having resulted in poverty and death of far too many by COVID and by sanctioned violence. So words like “dominate” and threats of “vicious dogs,” which hark back to slavery and segregation, are not balm.

I plead with Mayors, Governors and with President Trump, who calls himself an “ally of all peaceful protesters,“ to listen to these grievances, while restoring healing and order. Police using flash canisters, tear gas and rubber bullets to clear Lafayette Park of non-violent protesters so Mr. Trump and his aides, all white, could walk to St. John’s Church, for simply a photo op, is not balm.

Prophet Jeremiah cries out: “Is there no balm in Gilead? Is there no physician there?” Likewise, the soul of America cries out . . .

Grace Rogers/Lubbock