The two most important CDC guidelines are social distancing and wearing masks in public places. A brief trip to area stores shows that the city has abandoned those guides but heaven forbid you want to let your dog run free in a dog park.

They reached way down in the guidelines and found one easy to enforce, one that treated something that’s not even a problem. One dog tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative in North Carolina, so shut down the dog parks!

They worry about monitoring dogs but who monitors the markets and hardware stores which are much more important? I walk my dog around the outside of the park every day on a leash and even he is not fooled that it’s the same as the freedom to run and play with other dogs. The dogs are going as stir-crazy as the owners.

Leashes are not some magic anti-viral so leaving them on a leash sort of defeats the purpose. Seems we should follow the Smithville city manager’s lead and “just use common sense.”

Thank you,

Kevin Broderick

Bastrop

Residents, dogs need Bark Park to reopen

After reading the Advertiser’s article on the City Council’s decision to keep the Bastrop Bark Park closed, I question just how many 70-year-olds can social distance in an acre of land. The dogs are fine, they cannot contract the virus from humans nor give the virus to humans despite erroneous reports. So, the question is about the humans.

Seldom have we had gatherings of more than 10 people at a time and when we have on really nice spring days, we have divided the groups or people start to leave. In January, as reports of the coronavirus started to be reported, we widened our chairs to more than 6 feet apart. Usually there are only four to six people in the park.

We don’t bring the dogs to the park to just use the bathroom but to meet their friends and socialize. The people do the same thing to find out about someone’s recent hip replacement or cancer surgery. Most of us have really been isolated the past three months and the dog park would be the safest place for us to see each other. We would have no problem with wearing masks but common sense needs to prevail.

We don’t need park personnel monitoring us. We do that ourselves. We are the ones at high risk. We are nowhere close to spitting distance of each other. We understand that the Bastrop City Council wants to protect the people of Bastrop but the park is not where people get close to each other. We are safer there than eating out or shopping or going to church. We and our dogs need the Bark Park to reopen.

Thank you,

Jane Travis

Bastrop