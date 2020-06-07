The news business can sometimes be dangerous. Brave men and women have ventured into war zones and other hostile situations to cover important stories and share details with an audience eager for information. Sometimes people get hurt. It comes with the territory, and journalists, by and large, understand this.

The job has gotten a lot more dangerous recently, though, and it seems to be a war of a different kind. Journalists are being attacked – sometimes by law enforcement and sometimes by angry mobs – for no reason other than their chosen profession.

If you love this country, that should worry you. A free press is a fundamental part of democracy. Journalists hold powerful people accountable. They ask uncomfortable questions about uncomfortable issues. They provide details and insights.

But those who practice the craft are under attack. This was dramatically visible during coverage of widespread protests and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, the black man who was killed May 25 while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The tragic death, recorded on video, showed one officer’s knee on the back of the neck of a handcuffed and obviously subdued Floyd for almost nine minutes while he gasped for air and bystanders demanded the officers do something. It was reprehensible.

In the days since, people across the country have protested in the name of Floyd. Most of these demonstrations have been peaceful. Some have not. The point here is not to dive off into the inner workings of riots, agendas and blame. Regardless of that, these protests were news and merit coverage from dedicated journalists chronicling a seminal moment in American history.

Just as the rights to peacefully assemble and petition the government is protected by the First Amendment, so also is freedom of the press. Sadly, this was not always the case as news organizations worked to cover protests. As of Thursday, the U.S. Press Freedom Tracker counted more than 300 instances of what it called “press freedom incidents,” including a large number in Minneapolis.

This included 49 arrests and detainments of journalists, the overwhelming majority of whom were clearly identifiable through media credentials. It includes the brief arrest of a CNN crew while reporting on the air in the days following Floyd’s death. The sheer volume of incidents, which took place across the country, suggests law enforcement deliberately targeting the media.

There has always been tension between these two entities. People who work in law enforcement can be a suspicious bunch, and in many cases their suspicions are borne out. Then here comes the media asking questions about how they do their job or what they’re up to, and it can create a certain mongoose-and-snake uneasiness.

It’s different now. Sure, there have been times when a young, unknown journalist might get arrested at some demonstration for no other reason than being in the wrong place at the wrong time. These attacks lately have taken aim at corporate entities. According to statistics, journalists were attacked in 33 states as the Floyd protests unfolded. This includes more than 150 claims of assault and almost 40 instances of equipment damage. In addition to physical attacks, journalists also claim to have been tear gassed, pepper sprayed and hit with rubber bullets or similar projectiles.

Certainly, some of these could have been a case where a journalist was accidentally struck. It happens. Lots of people. Things moving fast. Sure, but not hundreds of times across the country.

Members of law enforcement aren’t the only people accused of going after working journalists. In some cases, protesters used the cover of a demonstration to attack reporters. For example, photojournalist in Pittsburgh was attacked and had his camera smashed, and a Fox news crew was chased out of Lafayette Park in Washington while trying to document a protest there May 30.

Some of this antipathy toward the media is the responsibility of President Trump, who has made no secret of having little use for the fourth estate. His view of the press as “enemy of the people” has emboldened others to act with malice. I’m not going to stop here and defend every member of the press, and I’m not so naïve as to believe the media hasn’t changed in the past 30 years, let alone the past four.

There are journalists intent on building their brand or angling toward a book deal. There are those who don’t practice objectivity in their reporting. That’s a small percentage, though. The majority are people just trying to do a good job day in and day out. They see what they do as a calling. They believe telling the stories of people and communities is a sacred honor and they strive to treat people that way. They own their mistakes when they make them, and they consider the people they work with the only ones who really “get” them.

They drive beat-up cars, wear worn-out clothes and are the most curious people in the world. Many of them are introverts at heart and would prefer nothing more than to stay out of the limelight. They are driven by a sense of fair play and the hope that one day in a lifetime of writing stories they will get to write the story of a lifetime that changes the world for the better.

The deal is they never know when that might be, and that’s what keeps them going.

Fundamentally, journalists, print and electronic, inform people and illuminate situations that might otherwise have gone undetected in their community. Sometimes people like the view, and sometimes they don’t. Regardless, they now are empowered with knowledge, and that’s what is important.

That part of the job will never change – unless someone takes it away. Here is how that can happen: one incident, one day, one shrug of the shoulders at a time.

And then, heaven help us, it’s gone.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.