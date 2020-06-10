Keep Manley, but he needs

to weed out bad officers

Chief Manley is a good and decent man, a dedicated public servant and a good police chief. We’ve had some poor ones in the past, like Showboat Acevedo, who thankfully moved on.

We have dedicated officers who work to make us safe. Yes, there are some officers who shouldn’t have a badge. The chief needs to weed them out and the police union must support him, like it or not.

However, I am tired of the good guys being called the problem and the bad guys becoming the victims.

If you want someone to resign, how about starting with the mayor and council, especially Greg Casar. They’re absolutely incompetent and have caused our city much damage. City Manager Spencer Cronk must wonder what in the heck he got into by coming here.

James Carroll, Austin

Defund Austin police

and remove Manley

Chief Brian Manley and Austin police have failed to serve and protect. Instead they have fired on peaceful protesters; maced children, pregnant women and disabled people, and put multiple Austinites in the hospital .

The Geneva Convention bans the use of tear gas in war, yet APD uses it on our streets. Our domestic police force should not have access to military grade weapons or chemical weapons.

I call on Austin City Council, Mayor Adler, and City Manager Spencer Cronk to:

– Defund the APD

– Remove Chief Manley from office immediately

– End the transfer or purchase of military grade weapons to APD; end the use of chemical weapons on city streets; and end the use of buckshot, rubber bullets and “less-lethal” firearms.

– Hold individual officers accountable for civilian injury and death.

Sophia Mirto, Austin

Editor’s Note: On June 4, Chief Manley said that officers will stop using beanbag projectiles in crowd situations.

Roy must be held to

account for comments

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy rightly joined the Texas Republicans calling for the resignation of some county GOP chairs who have recently shared conspiracy theories and other offensive material on social media.

The congressman himself, though, appeared to profess support just the other day for a long-debunked theory about George Soros funding Antifa and paying protesters to riot. Speaking with Dana Loesch about riots and Antifa on “The Dana Show” on June 2, Roy concluded: "[M]aybe we can go look at guys like George Soros and everybody else that have had financial ties to these groups." Does Roy really believe such theories? Or is it just another dog whistle?

To be sure, this is not nearly as offensive as, for example, the post shared by Sue Piner, chair of the Comal County GOP (and a Roy endorser according to his campaign website). But he must be held to account.

Catharine Wall, Austin

A church photo op,

a feeling of revulsion

Re: June 5 commentary, “A photo op antithetical to Christian messages.”

When first I saw the photo, I had an immediate, overwhelming feeling of revulsion. Here was the most amoral, non-religious president in this nation’s history. He’s righteously stern-faced, imitating the despots he so admires, holding up a Bible (from which he surely has never read) - as if it were a cudgel to bring down on the heads of those unrepentant heathens protesting racism.

At the time I saw the photo, I was not aware of how he blasted protesters with tear gas to make way for his strut to a photo-op before a house of God. Fortunately or unfortunately, not sure which, even that news was not able to add to the level of revulsion I felt. I’d already hit rock bottom.

Mark Warren, Austin

Constitution protects

vote by mail in pandemic

In regard to denying mail-in voting for those of us who wish to self-isolate, I would direct everyone to the 14th amendment of the Constitution, which states, in part, that: "No state shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law ... ."

Therefore, all of us who wish to vote by mail to avoid being sickened and possibly dying from a highly infectious disease, deserve a trial or "due process of law." Are the courts prepared to open themselves up and hear all the cases that would result from this? If not, I would suggest that mail-in voting be allowed in this time of pandemic.

Ann Clawson, Austin