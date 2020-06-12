As Black Lives Matter protests roil our city and the nation, Austin is taking a long, hard look in the mirror and it doesn’t like what it sees. In a story in The Washington Post last week, some Austinites said they’re shocked when they see police turning weapons on the public. This is not the Austin they know and love.

But there should be no surprise. Not if you’ve been paying attention, Austin. Not if you’ve been listening to people of color in this city at any time during the past few decades.

“The idea that this is a progressive city is just a liberal fantasy,” Nelson Linder, president of the Austin NAACP, told the Post.

He and many others have been telling you and me as much for years. The vast gulf between its polished image as a progressive outpost — an image many take delight in — and the stark reality that it has some work to do was enough for Austin’s white city manager to famously call on city residents to “fix the leak in our soul.” That was nearly a generation ago, in 2005, when the city’s top executive, Toby Futrell, and the City Council peered into the mirror, launching an examination into the quality of life of its African American residents. A trigger was an ugly incident involving police officers who belittled African American lives as a nightclub popular with blacks was destroyed by fire. Police and dispatchers exchanged incendiary computer messages: “Burn, baby burn.”

In conversations years before that, African Americans told Futrell they felt like outsiders in Austin. Even as national “best” lists perennially trumpeted Austin as a great place to live, African Americans — and subsequently Latinos in a separate city study — said they did not share the same economic, social and cultural opportunities and rewards that white residents enjoyed. They said they felt like targets of a culture of police brutality and mistreatment, and cited as evidence the killings of blacks and Latinos at the hands of police over the years. And in unison they said this substandard quality of life was not new at all and sprang from a history of segregation, a 1928 city plan that forced the relocation of African Americans to a district east of what is now Interstate 35. Mexican Americans — like blacks, long the targets of discrimination in the city — followed, and East Austin would become the epicenter of black and brown life in Travis County, a distinction it held for decades until gentrification priced residents out of their historic neighborhoods.

Back to those conversations Futrell had with African American residents: “I would walk away (from them) thinking, ‘That’s not my city … not the Austin I love,” the city manager told me then.

Yes, we have heard this before.

Then-Assistant City Manager Michael McDonald joined us in 2005 for an extended interview that settled into unflinching, free-flowing dialogue. Three people — one white, one black, one brown — earnestly talking about race in America. Unequal treatment. Unequal opportunities.

A former assistant police chief in this city, McDonald looked pained when he shared how he had been stopped more than once for driving while black.

“I know what’s going on,” he said.

He did not have to say more.

“What’s happened to the Austin we thought we knew?” many are asking. Maybe the answer is that some of us never really knew Austin, at least not the Austin that lives outside our historical memory or our experience or our comfort zones. Generations of black and brown residents know that Austin, the one that lived east of the interstate, where segregated schools lacked equal funding and infrastructure, where red-lining cut off the economic spigot that flowed elsewhere, where a massive petroleum and chemical tank farm co-existed in the shadow of welfare housing, where poverty was disproportionately high.

People are asking the same about America: “What happened to the country we knew?” Maybe the answer is this has been America all along, a nation built on the unfathomable paradox of liberty and slavery. Texas and the South fought to preserve that slavery.

No, we don’t like what we see when we hold up the mirror. Whether it be the cellphone video that shows a police officer’s empty stare as he snuffs out George Floyd’s life, even as Floyd pleads, “I can’t breathe.” Or the viral video of the white woman in Phoenix who goes on a racist rant and tells a brown woman “to go back to Mexico.” Or the retired Navy captain in Florida who inadvertently broadcast on Facebook Live an extended racist conversation he was having with his wife.

“They live among us, and we don’t even know it,” someone posted on my Facebook feed. I was reminded of the 80s sci-fi movie, “They Live,” about the loner protagonist who discovers a pair of sunglasses that show the world the way it truly is — inhabited by skeleton-faced aliens who otherwise go unseen.

And then there’s the Kerr County official who, commenting on Floyd’s killing, said that “someone who dies with a knee on their neck has probably done something wrong.”

We don’t need magical sunglasses. We see what’s going on.

Where do we go from here? People are asking. They are marching in Austin. They are marching all over the world. They are taking a knee, galvanized by the images of George Floyd being tortured to death for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. They are imploring, “Is it too much to ask police to stop killing people of color?”

There is the feeling — the hope — that this time we are on the cusp of something life-changing. History-changing. We are heartened not just by the size of the protests, but by the very fact they have not stopped, giving many reason to believe this won’t go away. Not this time, not like previous cycles of deaths at the hands of police that spurred uprisings dissolving into silence and no action. And this time, the collective anger spans race and ethnicity and generations, offering more hope.

Changes are afoot, incremental steps. Under fire for the way his officers responded to protesters, Police Chief Brian Manley said reforms are in the works. But here and across America, it will take more than addressing police brutality and reining in bad cops. Transformative change will require addressing systemic racism in the cities where we live. Transformative change will take place at the ballot box, at the statehouse and in the halls of Congress. It should begin in our hearts.

“We need to resolve the contradictions between what we say we believe and what we actually do to get at the heart of the race issue that confronts us in Austin today.”

That was Futrell again. In 2005.

Perhaps our aspirations today should not focus so much on keeping Austin — keeping America — the way we thought it was, but on making it what we want it to be.

Castillo is the Opinion Editor and a member of the Statesman Editorial Board. He has written on the intersection of race and public policy since 2003.