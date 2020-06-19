Amarillo College's Dr. Hart advances the systemic racism argument in order to rationalize his African American son's potential future of imputed discrimination. He says that we should look in the mirror while confirming past and present discrimination. Many of our local forefathers emigrated here post Civil War and found themselves in the midst of drunks, wild Indians and murderers such as William James Bonney. Hence, racial and class discrimination were requisite for survival. Yet, there's also a willful ignorance inside the race apologists' philosophy. How can there be systemic racism if for the last 5 years there's been a 17% interracial new marriage rate? Systemic and critical race theorists fail to not only recognize reality but also in rendering gratitude for those of other stripes and creeds which paid dearly to enable African American advancement.

Nineteenth century G. W, Campbell and Col W. F. Foster were hardly Union sympathizers yet, their resources started Tuskegee of which was the brainchild of a semi-literate slave named Lewis Adams. Bates College would not have had many graduate civil right leaders apart from such white Anglo Saxons such as Benjamin Bates, Prudence Crandall or Oren B Cheney. Robert Smalls of South Carolina was hardly white, Democrat or Confederate when he was elected to Congress in the 1870s. Yes, even Confederates change even if they once wore the blue gray uniform. Such men being besieged by carpetbaggers had to have voted for a man whom was paid to kill them the decade before. What about the 41 Gainesville Texans that were hung from trees because they refused to fight for the Confederates? I wonder if the history books at Amarillo College have mention of Caucasians such as William Wilberforce and Prudence Crandall or even Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwermer. All of which used their "privilege" to advance not only civil rights but advancement of all African Americans.

Bruce Johnson/Amarillo