Bush should follow his

own advice: Stop lying

Re: June 26 commentary, "George P. Bush: Time to empower Texas with real conservatism."

I laud George P. Bush’s view that "enough is enough. Enough of the lying."

His complaint, of course, is that Empower Texans tells lies about him. This would be a more powerful complaint if Bush didn’t then turn around in the same commentary and lie about Democrats. No, Democrats don’t want to defund the police. No, the Green New Deal doesn’t want to outlaw air travel and cows.

Come on, George P., if it’s not OK for Empower Texans to lie about you, it’s not OK for you to lie about Democrats. How about setting a better example?

Michael Turner, Austin

Will Bush apply that

standard to Trump?

Re: June 26 commentary, "George P. Bush: Time to empower Texas with real conservatism."

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush criticizes Empower Texans and its director for distorting the truth and attacking officeholders. "Enough of the lying. Enough of the crude comments made in public and private ... ." He recommends that Empower Texans either quit the game or quit politics altogether.

Will Bush apply the same standard to, and make the same recommendation for, President Donald Trump, whose lies and crude comments are on display every day? I'm not holding my breath.

Robert Baumgardner, Austin

Taking down statues is

about values, not history

Re: June 24 letter to the editor, "Taking down statues not what our country is about."

To the letter writer and others who assert that removal of a Confederate War veterans memorial is "rewriting history:" Total claptrap.

Removing a statue undoes history no more than lowering the U.S. flag at dusk undoes the existence of the United States. History is not found in statues. History is found in books; in treatises; in photos; in libraries; in museums.

Statues are erected to publicly celebrate the values we share as a people. That’s why so many of us want these Confederate statues removed. What values does a Confederate statue communicate? Secession from our Union and slavery — values that 21st century Americans definitely do not share.

It is long past time for these statues to come down. Removing them will, unfortunately, revise not one iota of our regrettable history.

Mark Truesdell, Georgetown

Heaven knows Austin

needs better roads

Whoever is in charge of Austin streets is not doing a very good job.

Shoal Creek Boulevard is a good example, but it is spreading to every other street. Obviously we have turned all streets over to bicycles. Lanes are too narrow for cars. Obstacles are in the way, and turning is a big problem.

I understand why people are leaving. We are old and have no option. Waiting for the Lord to call us home and hope the streets there are better.

Pat Wright, Austin

Focusing on economy

made outbreak worse

If you're in a rowboat 45 minutes from shore when it starts leaking bad enough to swamp the boat in 10 minutes, you need to stop rowing. You can either patch the leak then bail the boat, or repeatedly pause the rowing to bail the boat. Anything else puts you in the water, and prevents you from reaching shore.

The decision by our elected officials to focus on the financial situation is making the viral wave rapidly worse. The consequences will include even worse damage to the economy, because either we have to isolate for a longer time to get the virus under control, or so many people will become ill or die that there will be a reduction in our workforce.

Forcing people to lose their jobs unless they repeatedly risk a deadly infection will not fix the economy.

Show compassion for our medical professionals, please. Stay masked, or stay home.

William Dower, Austin

Trash is piling up from

homeless encampments

South Austin is becoming a garbage dump.

The area around the homeless encampments at Menchaca Road and Ben White Boulevard is so bad that trash is down to Lamar Boulevard and even past.

Drive east on U.S. 290 from Brodie Lane and see the vast number of tents, trash and garbage as you approach the Lamar exit. Other areas around town are also bad.

This situation has to change or our beautiful city will be one big trash dump.

Jim Kilpatrick, Austin