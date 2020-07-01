AJ Media Editorial Board

A local dream of recognizing duty to country took another important step last week as the Monument of Courage conducted the final installation of the last major piece of the memorial.

The moment had been a long time coming as it was originally delayed by – what else? – the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Also complicating matters were logistical issues resulting from transporting part of the monument from Georgia, according to our story.

At a time when the country seems so divided over so much, this monument should serve as a reminder of something that can be unifying – the willingness of those to put country above self and to hold sacred the ideals upon which the country was built -- even to the point of making the ultimate sacrifice.

The Monument of Courage is located next to the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial in Henry Huneke Park at 84th Street and Nashville Avenue. The upcoming Independence Day holiday, many of its traditional celebrations postponed or canceled because of the virus, might make a great time for people to take a field trip, visit the area and learn about the stories preserved for future generations (while keeping social distancing measures in mind).

For its part, the monument honors a dozen west Texas Medal of Honor recipients, according to Danny Koch, who has been a longtime advocate for appreciating and recognizing local veterans.

"Now, this is a place for our children," he said in our story. "Let them gather here to learn stories of patriots who fought for their freedom and gain an understanding that freedom comes with a high price and terrible aching pain for families left behind.

"May they learn to be patriots whose love for country will match their parents’ and their grandparents’. That is our hope."

The informal event was attended by Gold Star families (immediate relatives of those who serve in the military and have been killed in combat), veterans and other members of the community. They hoisted a toast in memory of the recipients’ service and sacrifice.

A formal dedication is scheduled for Aug. 7, although that will likely depend on the pandemic, the number of virus cases locally and statewide and restrictions limiting the size of gatherings.

There have been a lot of people committed to making this project come to life, including the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 0900 and Lubbock’s VFW Post with the intent being to recognize regional Medal of Honor heroes dating to the Indian wars of the early 1890s, Gold Star families who lost a service member in war and Purple Heart heroes wounded or killed in war, according to our previous reporting on the monument. Likewise, the initiative struck a chord with individuals and corporate citizens, whose donations helped underwrite it.

"We owe a ton of thanks to all who have helped with this project," Koch said. "We recognize your contribution and support and without it we would not have been able to make this happen. Thank you for giving financially, your time and your heart, to the project. When a hero is saluted at the Monument of Courage, you will have helped to make that come about."

Which in turn should help all of us remember freedom never comes without a price.