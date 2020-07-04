When you don’t vote,

you cede your power

I recently saw a bumper sticker that said, "Bad politicians are elected by good people who don’t vote." About the same time, I heard that 25 percent of about 4 million registered voters didn’t vote in 2016 because they didn’t support either candidate for president or the campaign issues.

Whenever I hear someone say, "Oh, I don’t vote." My first inclination is to slap them into the middle of next week. But having resisted that, I sometimes ask, "So let me get this straight, you’re willing to let someone you never met elect the people who make the laws that affect you? Why would you cede that much power to a total stranger?" I never get a satisfactory answer.

Mary E. Milam, Austin

Act on behalf of those

trying to save others

I feel that many Texans are having an "individual liberty" moment when the times call for a "personal responsibility" moment.

My wife and many of my friends are front-line health workers. During this pandemic, it takes enormous courage and commitment to place one’s own life on the line to try to maintain the health of others. The stress is incalculable.

If you decline to wear a mask or maintain physical distance, are you thinking of the toll on others or only about your "rights" and prerogatives? Please, I beseech you, act on behalf of those who are trying to save the lives of others.

Richard Peavey, Austin

Abbott didn’t keep vow

to heed science and data

Gov. Abbott, thank you for putting me more at risk.

It is disappointing that you did not show the courage to live up to your promise to follow the science. Rather than acting on the advice of nonpartisan numbers, you stuck your head in the sand. Tell me again why thousands of Texans are dead and even more facing long-term health issues ahead — oh, yeah, you said our hospitals are not yet full. I guess you are trying to fix that problem.

Quit fooling around. Act forcefully for the health of all Texans. You know how to do it without economic destruction. Do it now. To continue to ignore the virus is to continue to ignore us voters. We won't ignore you and your down-ballot candidates in November.

Fred Florence, Austin

Only answer is to hold

officers accountable

The police reform bill authored by Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina was rejected by Senate Democrats for not going far enough to reform police conduct. But I fear that the recently passed House Justice in Policing Act will not make a real difference in outcomes because of the culture of police departments and police unions in this country.

For too many police officers, the default response to men and women of color who do not submit passively to being arrested is the chokehold, or to shoot to kill even when the officers are not in danger.

And it seems likely that the only way to change this is to hold officers fully accountable when they commit murder, including finding them guilty in court and sentencing them to very long prison terms, or life in prison with no chance of parole. Until that becomes routine, I doubt these killings will stop.

Al Lindsey, Austin

You don’t like Trump?

Then don’t vote for him.

Re: June 27 letter to the editor, "Not keen on Trump, but he’ll vote for him," and June 29 letter to the editor, "Given two bad choices, he will vote for Trump."

What is it with people who express disgust with Trump but then say they don't have any choice but to vote for him again? One writer even said he'd "throw up as I leave the polling place."

No, you don't have to vote for Trump. You can stay home. You can vote in the other races but not the presidential race. You can also quit hiding behind your supposed disgust and admit that you're actually okay with Trump's hateful, treasonous actions. You can admit that you don't like Joe Biden — or Hillary Clinton before him — because "Fox Noise" has fed you propaganda, and you've swallowed it. Finally, you can admit that you're a lousy judge of character, you were taken in by a loud-mouthed charlatan in 2016, and you made a huge mistake by supporting him. Can you look in the mirror and face what your support for Trump says about you?

Lissa Anderson, Austin