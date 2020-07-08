Trump brands as evil

those who are critical

I am a 68-year-old retired physician. White. And my president just called me "evil." Why? Because I have dared, since Trump became president, to carry a protest sign against the lies, racism and xenophobia of his presidency. On July 3, at Mount Rushmore, he said this of me: "This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution" and "Our nation is witnessing a merciless campaign to ... erase our values and indoctrinate our children."

"We will not be tyrannized, we will not be demeaned, we will not be intimidated by bad, evil people," my president said.

At this critical time in our country, do I receive leadership and hope from my president? No. I get hate-filled name calling. My president just called me "evil."

Catherine Truesdell, Georgetown

Texas GOP endangers

others for politics’ sake

Re: July 4 article, "Texas GOP sticks with in-person convention."

The GOP’s decision to disregard the opinions of leading health specialists and hold an in-person convention in Houston is the height of irresponsibility.

Texas is experiencing a true health care crisis brought on by a real pandemic. Claiming that "the armor of God" will protect anyone from illness borders on the sacrilegious. It is one thing to endanger one’s self, and altogether different to endanger other innocents.

In the U.S., 729 health care workers have died caring for COVID-19 patients. We understand in our chosen career there’s an ever-present risk of becoming ill as we care for our fellow humans. For the Texas GOP to put themselves and all Texans in harm’s way in an effort to score political points is reckless.

Conventiongoers should should waive any demand for COVID-related care from those of us working to keep others alive during this crisis.

Manuel Martin, Austin

Good that Abbott doesn’t

share Patrick’s opinion

Re: July 3 article, "Abbott issues statewide mask order as Texas coronavirus cases, hospitalizations rise."

As coronavirus in our state takes a sharp turn for the worse, it is gratifying to see our governor finally make "an abrupt change of course," recognize that the dramatic increase in cases is due to more than just bar settings and issue a statewide mask order.

It is also fortunate that the governor does not share his lieutenant governor’s opinion of the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci: "He doesn’t know what he’s talking about."

Perhaps now, we seniors will not have to follow Lt. Gov. Patrick’s noble example of sacrificing one’s life to keep the economy humming. Listening to the experts and following common sense rules and guidelines might accomplish the same or even better results.

Dorian de Wind, Austin

Deadly force is but one

form of mistreatment

Re: June 27 commentary, "I was skeptical. George Floyd changed my mind."

Interesting Mona Charen observed that when she reviewed the data-driven research on use of deadly force by police against racial minorities, she "has come to believe that mistreatment of African Americans is not a myth, and is not uncommon."

Charen and her colleagues might also find that data-driven research also validates the mistreatment of persons of color in our schools, jobs, housing and health care, and is not a myth and is not uncommon, should they elect to find and review it.

Adrian L. Moore, Austin

Medical manufacturing’s

return to U.S. is critical

Re: May 30 online only commentary, "Bring American medical manufacturing back home."

As someone greatly concerned with China’s national security impact on America, the author’s suggestion is an important step in defending our national security from the Chinese government.

Trade and specialization are a major part of why our economy does so well, but as evidenced by the medical supplies shortage at the beginning of this pandemic, we cannot allow ourselves to be beholden to a foreign power, especially one as hostile as China, when it comes to critical manufacturing.

The author references the BEAT CHINA Act, which allows easier access for corporations to move medical manufacturing back to the United States. We need to continue to see more congressional action like this to protect our national security against the Chinese government. I am therefore encouraged by the creation of the China Task Force, led by our own congressman, Michael McCaul.

Nicholas Bakhshi, Austin

Abbott, Patrick created

false sense of security

Between Gov. Abbott’s impatience in leading Texas to reopen too soon, and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s arrogant derision of the advice given by the medical experts, Texans were led into having a false sense of security.

The rise in COVID-19 cases within the state is verification of the mishandling of the pandemic by the governor. Texans deserve better.

John Nugent, Georgetown