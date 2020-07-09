Over the past several months, COVID-19 has become part of our daily lives. News headlines have taken center stage, broadcasting the latest data and confirmed cases. Just this weekend, our own mayor reported Austin-area intensive care units are in danger of being overrun in the next 10 days to two weeks if the number of people admitted to the hospital continues its current pace. Last week, the White House announced Austin had the highest positivity rate in the nation.

But there is a bit of an untold story here, one that we, emergency health care providers, have been watching unfold over the past several weeks. And it’s a situation that everyone must be aware of.

In the effort to be cautious about social distancing and limit trips outside the home, Texans have inadvertently stopped getting critical emergency care. Concern about entering emergency rooms because of the coronavirus has resulted in a drastic drop in emergency care provided.

The numbers are troubling. A recent national survey found nearly half of Americans have delayed medical care because of COVID-19 and 11 percent of those who delayed care saw worsened health conditions as a result. Here in Austin, we saw ER visits drop by almost 50%. Some of this is expected as less travel equates to fewer car accidents and the like; however we also saw significant drops in strokes and heart attacks which reflects patients fearing to come to the hospital when they need it most.

Avoiding or delaying critical health care can have deadly results. Patients are suffering worsened health conditions and many are dying at home simply because they were afraid to go to an emergency room. In many cases, these consequences were entirely avoidable with proper, timely medical care. Following its COVID-19 outbreak, New York City reported an 800 percent increase in at-home deaths due to fear of contracting the virus in hospitals .

We must not allow this to repeat in Texas, and certainly not in Austin. The thought of loss of life is troubling enough – imagine knowing that loss could have been prevented with a short drive to the emergency room.

The most common – and life-threatening – delays in care are from patients with heart disease, stroke and sepsis. Stroke victims in particular have shown a dangerous trend of delaying care during the pandemic. New research shows patients are arriving at hospitals and treatment centers an average of 160 minutes later during COVID-19. When every second counts, this can be a matter of life and death.

COVID-19 may have changed daily lives in many ways, but emergency rooms have stood – and remain – a constant pillar that communities can rely on. With patient safety always the top priority, emergency care providers are going above and beyond in new health protocols. Some of the steps being taken include: rigorous sanitation protocols; stringent screening processes; mobile units for patient care and procedures; and separate areas for those suspected of having COVID-19. Emergency physicians will continue to go the extra mile, to take every precaution possible to ensure a safe, reliable space for every patient who needs it.

Austinites must do their part also. Awareness is the first step. Being ready to take action without pause is the second step. Patients should seek immediate care for symptoms including chest pain, shortness of breath, weakness, tingling or blurred vision.

A health emergency is just that: an emergency. It requires urgent, specialized care and there should be no question, hesitation or delay in getting that care. As much as we work together to battle the pandemic we must also work together to ensure proper health care is not neglected.

We all want to be safe. Social distancing, washing hands, and wearing a mask help. Staying home is also safe, but when you need care you must trust we are here to provide the right care at the right time at the right place.

Dr. Steinour is the emergency department medical director at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and a member of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians.