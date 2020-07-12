The one thing about extreme weather is it makes me want to go back to the other season. This winter I was tired of the cold and could not wait until the spring finally arrived. Now I cannot wait until Fall as 107 is just too hot, especially while running a dry cleaners.

The way we generate the steam to press clothes is with a large boiler. It creates so much heat you could use it to heat a small apartment complex. Regular central air conditioning can’t keep up with the heat so we have several evaporative coolers on the roof to try and keep it cool. I am now reminiscing about the cooler winter air and thinking about how much I would like to go skiing.

When I was younger, we would go skiing in either Colorado or New Mexico several times a year. It’s hard to imagine now, but back in the eighties and nineties people would let their kids off the leash. When I was a third- or fourth-grader we went to Either Angel Fire or Red River I can’t remember which one it was. I went to a ski lesson and afterward I was supposed to ski the little bunny slope until it was time to meet for lunch. Well, I was an ornery kid and I decided to follow a group up the mountain. I loaded up in the ski lift and once to the top headed over to the next ski lift and just kept going until there wasn’t another one to go on.

I to this day can’t remember exactly how I came down but I did. Just be-bopping my way from run to run until luckily enough I made it back down to the correct side of the mountain and managed to meet up with the family before anybody really knew I was off on my own little adventure. I am sure that if I had gone down the wrong side of the mountain I would have not even realized it and sat at the lodge going where is everybody else. That was just the first of many ski adventures in my life and really makes me wish we could have a big snow year again so I can take my own kids skiing.

On another family vacation, this time to New Orleans for my cousins wedding, we stayed at a nice hotel just outside of or on the edge of the French Quarter. This was before the hurricanes and everything at least it seemed to me old and dirty but well kept. I think this was around lunch time.

My family left to go eat lunch or something, and I realized I was in the hotel room by myself. This was before cell phones so I couldn’t get hold of anybody. I’m sure they had told me where they were going and I was probably reading a book and not listening at all. I decided to figure out how to see the city. Not knowing where I was going, I called the concierge.

I figured out that I could rent a car and drive through the hotel and charge it to the room. In retrospect, I would probably be really upset with my kid if they did this but it turned out to be a great day in New Orleans. The driver took me all over the city. I got to see all of the major sights and many of the minor interesting things as well. I learned a valuable lesson that day. If you don’t like the situation you are in, there is always a way to change the view to something more positive you just need to use some imagination and luck.

David Koen is an Amarillo native who owns Doche Cleaders and is an active member of the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute. Learn more at dochecleanersamarillo.com