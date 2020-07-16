John Adams, Founding Father and second President of the United States, wrote the following: "Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other." Unfortunately, our community’s response to COVID-19 reveals we are "wholly inadequate" to the challenges of self-governance.

I’m referring, of course, to wearing masks. This simple and minimally inconvenient act should be widespread in a community that prides itself on its charity and its sense of responsibility. Instead, mask-wearing is condemned on political grounds—as if coronavirus cares about whether you’re Team Red or Team Blue before it infects you.

Admittedly, this is partly the fault of our country’s public health officials. The government monopolized, and then bungled, testing and tracing. Supposed "experts" waffled back and forth on how best to confront the virus, settling eventually on lockdowns, a cure that was worse than the disease. Their behavior is contemptible.

But that doesn’t excuse us for not doing our duty. We shouldn’t need to wait for government orders before we do the right thing. Government is not the same thing as governance, and we should be capable of providing the latter for ourselves. Wearing a mask probably helps to reduce contagion. It’s barely uncomfortable. It should be a no-brainer.

I conclude with a plea to my fellow brothers and sisters in Christ. One day, each of us will stand before the Throne of God to give an account of our lives. When that time comes, will we seriously use as a defense something so trivial as a political disagreement, for not doing what we can to stop the spread of this disease? If we cannot bear this small burden to look after the sick (cf. Mt. 25:31-40), how can we claim to love God and our neighbors?

Alexander William Salter/Lubbock