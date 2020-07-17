AJ Media Editorial Board

Public school officials recently caught between public health concerns and possibly risking their state funding received a welcome reprieve from the Texas Education Agency earlier this week as a spokesman confirmed schools can keep their doors closed to in-person instruction this fall.

The past four weeks have seen a steady rise in coronavirus cases across the state. Despite that, one of the pressure points for a "return to normalcy" zeroed in on schools and the need for them to reopen while districts feverishly went to work planning an academic year in coexistence with COVID-19.

That approach has worried some, including classroom teachers, who insist August will be too soon for a safe resumption of in-person instruction. Complicating matters was the TEA’s order directing schools to open facilities for in-person instruction five days per week for all students who want it.

Further, the order provided districts with a three-week transition period at the beginning of the school year to conduct classes remotely and then bring students back to campus. The caveat: districts that continued to offer only remote instruction could risk their state funding.

That’s no longer the case, the TEA now says, adding districts will receive funding if local health officials order schools closed as long as they provide online instruction for all students.

The change offers districts flexibility as they plan in the face of an extremely fluid situation. Districts that felt pressure to open early in areas where the virus is spreading rapidly could contribute to community spread and put people at risk unnecessarily. Earlier this week, the Amarillo Education Association asked the Amarillo ISD to consider remote instruction for the first nine weeks of the school year to allow for more time to assess virus numbers.

Cases across West Texas have steadily increased as has been true across Texas with several emerging hot spots in more densely populated areas such as Houston. In-person instruction in the face of escalating numbers could put the health of students, teachers and staff, not to mention their families, at risk.

A few school districts were already out in front of the issue. As our earlier story indicated, some local public health officials have ordered schools closed through the Sept. 7 Labor Day weekend, deciding it would be unsafe to open school buildings in the face of continually increasing numbers. For example, Laredo, El Paso and Travis County officials have issued such orders.

It is fair to say the TEA’s guidance to districts regarding the virus has not inspired confidence in two of its most important constituencies – teachers and parents. To also be fair, the COVID-19 situation in Texas has fluctuated dramatically over the past several months, which has complicated the decision-making process for officials at all levels.

That said, as our story pointed out, a recent University of Texas and Texas Politics Project poll indicated 65 percent of Texans believed it unsafe for children to return to school. Opening the doors is one thing; confidence to safely walk through the doors is something else altogether.

The TEA says revised guidance is to be expected in the near term. Flexibility that maximizes the influence of local district officials must be a top priority. No district should have to choose between public health and state funding.