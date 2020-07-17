Gov. Greg Abbott’s remarks to the Texas Republican Party’s virtual state convention Thursday clocked in at less than four minutes. It was fewer than 500 words.

But it packed a punch.

"We live in times of great anxiety ..."

"Now, I know that many of you all are frustrated ..."

But, in what I thought was the critical passage, Abbott said this: "If we don’t slow this disease quickly, our hospitals will get overrun, and I fear it will even inflict some of the people that I’m talking to right now."

The choice of "inflict" was telling. I thought maybe he meant to say "infect," but when I looked at the transcript provided by the governor’s office, he said it as it was written — "inflict," a far tougher word fanged with menace and addressed straight to his listeners.

Abbott wasn’t defensive. He wasn’t deflecting. He wasn’t playing around. He was telling his audience, his party’s base, the greenest blades of the grassroots, that he knows what they are saying about him, and they are wrong.

Abbott has been caught betwixt and between in his handling of the pandemic — doing less than most Democrats want and more than many in his party’s base are comfortable with, caught between his own penchant for crisis management and his worship of a Texas economy that is his most abiding political faith.

In recent weeks, as debate swirled round and round on whether his party, the party he leads, ought to meet in person, in a convention, in the thousands, in Houston amid a surging pandemic and against his dire admonitions to stay home, he could not bring himself to go even as far as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who said a live convention in a national hot spot would be unwise.

Had he spoken live at an in-person convention, Abbott would have undoubtedly been at least lightly showered with boos.

When it was learned that he would only be sending a recorded message, his tormentors labeled him a coward.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner did what Abbott wouldn’t and forced the cancellation of the Houston convention.

Monday evening, the governor recorded his message for what had become a virtual convention. He sent it to the state party, unsure of exactly when and how it would be used.

But the virtual convention spectacularly failed to launch for technical reasons Thursday and, after nearly five hours of dead air, the party went live with Abbott’s message.

Abbott didn’t really say anything Thursday that he hadn’t said before, but the timing and context was startling, bracing. He was speaking for and to the Republican Party of Texas at its most perilous moment in recent memory. He was, rhetorically, grabbing his party by the scruff of its neck. He was telling Texas Republicans that he was trying to save their lives, both actual and political.

"Now, I know there are issues that we may differ on, but I also know there is so much that we agree on," Abbott said. "Things like beating Joe Biden and reelecting Donald Trump.

"Joe Biden and the Democrats, they want to cancel conservative speech. They want to grab your guns and tax your churches. They want to dismantle the greatest economy the world has ever known."

As much as Texas Republicans love Trump, this most mercurial president has put at risk everything they have built.

What Abbott knows is that the combination of a Trump presidency and a failed Texas response to the coronavirus, a failed governorship, his governorship, would be fatal to Republicans up and down the ballot in the fall.

Yes, Abbott was warning Thursday, COVID-19 "will even inflict some of the people that I’m talking to right now."

But he was also warning that a failure to contend with the pandemic could inflict a political hurt on everyone within the sound of his voice unlike anything the modern Texas Republican Party has known.