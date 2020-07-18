I’m a Texan with diabetes. Voting in this November’s election might kill me.

This May, the Texas Supreme Court blocked an effort to ensure that all voters can vote safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless something changes, I may have to choose between my right to vote and my health.

State Attorney General Paxton has threatened criminal prosecution for those who attempt to vote by mail because they have a "fear of coronavirus," even though federal law requires state and local governments to offer reasonable accommodations to voters with unique health challenges.

Though there’s much about COVID-19 we don’t know, one thing is certain: for those living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, contracting the virus is far more likely to be deadly than for other groups. According to the newest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Americans with diabetes and other related underlying health conditions are 12 times as likely to die of COVID-19 than those without. Diabetes is the second-most common underlying health condition among U.S. COVID-19 cases, and nearly 90% of hospitalized American patients have diabetes or another underlying condition.

In Dallas County alone, nearly a third of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have diabetes, indicating a dismal outlook for the nearly three million Texas residents with diabetes and the 16 million with chronic disease.

Given the outsized risk COVID-19 poses to millions of our most vulnerable citizens, it’s no surprise that we’ve needed to change our behavior to adapt to this new reality. I try not to leave my home if I can avoid it. If I have to go to the store, I use curbside pickup, alternate shopping hours, and leave if I notice there are too many people without masks. I haven’t visited my doctor since the pandemic began, so the idea of physically going to the polls to vote this November scares me – not just for myself, but for the millions of Texans living with chronic illnesses that will be forced to choose between exercising their civic duty and their personal safety if Texas doesn’t expand mail-in voting options.

Fellow Texans who are people of color and low-income residents face an even greater risk absent urgent voting protections. Minority communities are nearly twice as likely to suffer from chronic diseases, like diabetes, as white Americans. Nationwide, the prevalence of diabetes is inversely related to household income level, leaving those with the fewest resources at the greatest risk. Given that Texas already has one of the highest diabetes rates in the nation, expanding voting options to keep our citizens from contracting the virus is especially urgent here.

If Texas doesn’t allow mail-in voting for all those at high risk of serious illness from COVID-19 this November, millions living with chronic disease will be effectively disenfranchised, forced to choose between voting and their health.

The good news is that there’s still time to remedy this inexcusable situation, and for state officials to provide guidance to voters, county clerks, and election administrators on the rights of those with chronic illness. If we’re going to have an election this November that’s safe for everyone to participate in regardless of health status, state leaders must act now. Texas is one of just a handful of states not to have already expanded mail-in voting options ahead of this November’s election, and it is essential that we catch up. It’s time we join the rest of the nation in prioritizing the safety of our citizens.

COVID-19 has restricted our ability to do things as simple as go to the grocery store, visit our families, and even leave our homes without fear. If we’re not careful, it will stop us from voting, too.

I urge Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Paxton, and members of the Texas legislature to do everything they can to expand mail-in voting options for those who need it. Lone Star lives depend on it.

Vanglish lives with type 1 diabetes in Carrollton.