I appreciate the concern for our senior citizens evidenced by the lockdown of retirement and nursing homes. I have a personal connection with that situation, but I do as my mother lives in a retirement facility. There is an issue in addition to physical health concerns and that is the mental and emotional toll this is taking on these elderly people caused by the lack of any meaningful contact with family members. We are only allowed 15 minutes per week to see my mother and only with a thick Plexiglas shield between us. As she is very deaf, even with the help of a phone, this is far from personal or meaningful contact.

Since a variety of caregivers, employees and healthcare providers are permitted to come and go from the facility and have direct physical contact with her on a daily basis, I see no reason I and other family members should not be allowed limited personal contact with my 96-year-old mother subject to the same protocols required of those seeing to her daily activities. We would be happy to sign whatever release or waiver of liability that would relieve all involved of any liability relating to her illness or death. I have observed a steady physical, mental and emotional decline in my mother since April causing me to wonder if this well-intentioned protection is not hastening her demise. These poor people who had little and now have no control over their lives have been locked down since March and there is no end in sight. I ask that a little common sense and compassion be applied to this situation so that my mother and her family may enjoy what time she has left. I know I am speaking for many families across the state and nation.

Alyson Ely McInturff/Lubbock

I found the picture published in the A-J on page A5 of the July 16, 2020, edition very interesting. Here is a physician talking to his supporters and thanking them for his victory. I could not help but notice that there was a complete disregard for the governor’s recommendations concerning attempts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. There was not one mask in the room nor was there any social distancing. It appears also that the crowd present is above the recommended number.

It seems to me that this doctor could have requested that his supporters follow the recommendations of the governor and the science that supports them.

Daniel E McGunegle/Lubbock