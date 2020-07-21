Lonnie Hilliard, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Brownwood, Texas.

He was born on August 3, 1945, in Long Beach, California, to Merle and Dessa Dane (Warren) Hilliard. Lonnie was a loving father and grandfather. For thirty-three years he was employed by 3M Company in Brownwood, until he retired as a supervisor in 2001. He had a passion for motor cycles.

He is survived by special love, Wanda Armour; daughters: Natalie Hilliard Fanning (Mark), Brande Hilliard Moore (Lance), and Heather Martin (Christal); grandchildren: Misti, Stacey, Justin, and Morgan; and great-grandchildren: Chase, Baylee, Savannah, Ty Gunner, Taylor, J. T., and Everlee. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one great-granddaughter, Harbor Layne.

Family will receive friends at Comanche Funeral Home on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Comanche Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Burns officiating, followed by interment in Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com

Lunch for the family will be at the home of Carol Haggard in Gustine following the funeral services.