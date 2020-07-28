Article can teach us

to become anti-racist

Re: July 19 commentary, "We still hear the N-word in ‘progressive’ Austin."

Thank you for publishing Alberta Phillips' article.

After devouring and admiring her writing for decades in the American-Statesman, it is jarring, very painful to read of the disrespectful treatment she and others receive in our midst.

But this is what the rest of us must understand: She can help us see and feel this disrespect and denigration so that we move from being passively "non-racist" to being actively anti-racist.

Patricia Jobe, Austin

How does spending less

produce better policing?

Re: July 24 article, "Hundreds warn City Council to slash Austin police’s budget or ‘we will show you out.’"

We need some upgrades in the police department, but I don't grasp how spending less for policing will produce better policing.

We can pay no salaries and still sign up people who want to wander around with pistols and clubs tasering others. In fact some would I'm sure pay for the opportunity, but these aren't the police we want. Spending less is not thought to improve education, street repair, garbage collection or any other government function I can think of -- I don't see how it will help here.

What am I missing?

Marion Sanford, Austin

Let’s see where Trump’s

course correction leads

The president spoke to reporters on July 21in his first coronavirus briefing in nearly three months. He departed his habit of insisting the virus was under control, acknowledging that there were "things that we can do better on" and, "It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better." He also said, "I’m getting used to the mask, and the reason is — think about patriotism. Maybe it is. It helps. It helps."

Perhaps he decided that, after months of questioning health experts and downplaying the virus’s threat, he needs a course correction. Recent polling suggests he was on a path to lose the election. Perhaps his new campaign manager convinced him.

Let’s see where this reality TV show leads. Anything would be better than what we are currently doing.

Herb Krasner, Spicewood

Republican strategy is

to exploit this crisis

Re: July 21 article, "State budget facing $4.58 billion shortfall this fiscal year."

Texas faces a budget shortfall and how do Republicans respond? Answer: Cut programs such as education and health and human services. They ignore the obvious solution: the $8.8 billion "rainy day fund." This isn’t a rainy day — it’s a tornado contained within a hurricane accompanying a tsunami.

This confirms that Republicans are exploiting this crisis to further their ultimate goal blithely stated by Grover Norquist of Americans for Tax Reform: "to shrink it[the government] down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub." And take all but the wealthy down with it.

Ron Bravenec, Austin

Bill would ensure flow

of medical supplies

"Texas is on a collision course with a viral iceberg," warned the members of The Travis County Medical Society in a video earlier this month.

In the video, numerous medical professionals implored each of us to do our part in the fight against COVID-19 by staying home, social distancing and wearing masks when in public. We all need to do our part to bring the current surge back down.

Our legislators need to do their part to keep medical professionals safe so they can continue to save lives for any surges to come. Currently the Senate is considering the Medical Supply Transparency and Delivery Act, which would ensure our health care workers can get the supplies they need to fight COVID-19. We need Sens. Cruz and Cornyn to do their part and support this important legislation.

Sam Marshall, Austin

Foremost in Trump’s mind

is how to remain in office

Our loving president is worried. Not being reelected is a nightmare, and how to prevent it from happening is primary in his mind.

Limiting access to voting is part of the plan. Taking over the U.S. postal service would be helpful. Controlling the information on the COVID-19, and declaring victory wouldn’t hurt.

Sending federal agents in unmarked uniforms to Portland to smother legal protests while local government asked that they leave, is a way for him to show his power, proclaiming the White House is his forever.

Mike Henry, Smithwick