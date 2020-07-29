Tract’s tax load draws a

surprising comparison

Re: July 24 article, "Tesla in Austin: What they’re saying."

Congratulations on landing the new Tesla plant in Southeast Austin. It will be a great charge for the Del Valle school district and local businesses.

But wait a minute, did I read Judge Sam Biscoe’s comment correctly? The tract of land paid $64,000 in taxes of the last 10 years?

I paid more than that in property taxes and I don’t have nearly the evaluation.

Jim Cubberley, Austin

Homeless issue needs

a humane response

Re: July 21 article, "Group says it has enough signatures to put homeless camping ban on ballot."

I wonder why the good people of Austin would want to simply ban camping in public places rather than seek a housing solution for the poor among us who are desperate human beings barely able to scrape by in our society.

Regardless of how or why these people have ended up in the degrading state of having to seek shelter under overpasses, are these people not us, who "but for the grace of God" live with a roof over our heads and food in the cupboard?

It is horrible to see the all trash, tents, the grocery carts filled with all sorts of stuff, the young and old alike in ragged clothing, and it makes us uncomfortable. It certainly reflects badly on the city. But to simply "erase" this scene by supporting the petition that seeks to recriminalize camping in public places is lazy and unconscionable.

There has got to be a better, more humane solution.

Leanne Dillingham, Austin

Without a shutdown,

we will lose this fight

In February, Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted Americans to expect community transmission of the coronavirus in the United States, and asked families to prepare for the possibility of a "significant disruption to our lives."

This was a warning to our country to do what was needed to keep this virus from devastating the health and well-being of everyone. Not just New York, Washington, D.C., or California — everyone. But we have leadership that refused to marshal available resources, and defend and protect all of us.

The best time for our country to have taken united action was in February, but we didn’t. The second best time for us to all act together is now. This virus doesn’t care about schools, work, money or politics.

Tell our leaders at all levels to help us shut this virus down now. Without a federally financed, full shutdown, we will lose this fight.

Bill Brink, Austin

Will Trump’s census order

draw the ire of Texans?

Now that Trump has effectively declared war on Texas by trying to bar unauthorized immigrants from being counted in the census how will our two senators respond?

Will they continue to toady to his wishes or finally stand up and represent Texas? And, will Abbott and Patrick duck the issue? Their reaction to this may finally give Texans the reason to be rid of them.

Jerry Goodrich, Cedar Park