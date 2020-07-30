STAAR testing money

could be better spent

Re: July 26 commentary, "Texas should put STAAR on hold this school year."

Even as Texas school administrators, educators and parents scramble to develop safe settings in which to resume the pandemic-interrupted education of public school students, the state is contracting to spend millions of dollars on STAAR testing.

Instead, Texas should be requesting a waiver of STAAR for 2020-2021. Those dollars could be spent on developing programs to help students catch up on learning missed when schools closed their doors and instituted virtual learning at the onset of COVID-19, and planning for the future.

Students and teachers seeking some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy in their schooling will face enough psychological distress without the additional stresses of achievement testing. As dedicated advocates of public education from preschool to graduate school, the more than 200-member Austin Branch of the American Association of University Women strongly encourages Gov. Abbott to seek this waiver.

Mary Ellen Scribner, Austin

Congress must protect

nursing home residents

Re: July 25 commentary, "COVID death toll in nursing homes is a disgrace. Congress must act."

COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire through our nation’s nursing homes. Congress must take meaningful action to protect nursing home residents now.

The first identified cluster of coronavirus cases in the U.S. occurred in a nursing home over four months ago, but the death toll continues to mount without sufficient action from our elected officials in Washington.

It is past time for Congress to enact a bipartisan five-point plan to protect nursing home residents and staff by providing adequate personal protective equipment and regular testing, bolstering transparency, requiring access to virtual visitation, improving staffing and oversight and stopping attempts to provide blanket immunity to long-term care facilities.

Nationally, more than 56,000 nursing home and long-term care facility residents and staff have died from COVID-19. As of July 27, Texas nursing homes have reported 14,485 cases and 1,894 deaths. Congress cannot afford to wait any longer to stem the loss of life.

Jon Weizenbaum, AARP Texas Executive Council member, Austin

Without a shutdown,

we will lose this fight

In February, Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted Americans to expect community transmission of the coronavirus in the United States, and asked families to prepare for the possibility of a "significant disruption to our lives."

This was a warning to our country to do what was needed to keep this virus from devastating the health and well-being of everyone. Not just New York, Washington, D.C., or California — everyone. But we have leadership that refused to marshal available resources, and defend and protect all of us.

The best time for our country to have taken united action was in February, but we didn’t. The second best time for us to all act together is now. This virus doesn’t care about schools, work, money or politics.

Tell our leaders at all levels to help us shut this virus down now. Without a federally financed, full shutdown, we will lose this fight.

Bill Brink, Austin

Cruz’s antifa focus is a

convenient distraction

Re: July 24 article, "Cruz schedules hearing on ‘antifa’ and political violence."

If we had needed a reminder that Sen. Ted Cruz is completely out of touch with what Texans are going through right now, the Statesman provided it in the article "Cruz schedules hearing on 'antifa' and political violence" published July 24.

COVID-19 is overwhelming hospitals and communities, countless Texans have lost jobs and many more could lose homes, but the senator's priority is digging into antifa, a loose network of left-wing militants, providing him with a convenient distraction from his myriad failures.

Like most of the Senate, Cruz voted to spend more than $740 billion on the defense budget but has been sharply critical of his party leaders’ plans for new coronavirus aid.

Vital unemployment relief and eviction moratoriums will run out soon, but at least we'll have a show-trial hearing concerning militants in Portland, Ore., to entertain us.

Dana Blanton, Austin

States’ rights defenders

silent on Trump’s actions

Why are we not hearing denouncements of Trump's actions in sending federal troops into cities without their consent from those diehards who insist that the Civil War was about states’ rights instead of slavery.

Trump using federal force against his own citizens is demonstrating how much he has learned from his buddies Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Un about how to hold on to power.

Harry Kilman, Leander