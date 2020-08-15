New shutdown needed

to tamp down COVID

As a University of Texas student, I want nothing more than to return to in-person classes and stand in the football stadium singing "Texas Fight" with my peers. But I know that with current COVID-19 rates, nothing is worth risking my life or anyone else’s.

While Texas cases are beginning to decline, many areas are burdened with high case numbers and death tolls. The state still lacks the testing and contact tracing capacity to understand the virus’ spread. Texas reopened too soon, and the virus is still uncontrolled.

More than 1,000 public health professionals say we need to shut down again to stop the spread. Before reopening, Texas needs the testing capacity for everyone with flu-like symptoms and anyone in close contact with them, a contact tracing workforce and personal protective equipment for essential workers.

It’s worth shutting down to save thousands of lives. To our leaders, we are counting on you. Keep Texans safe.

Cat Mouer, Austin

Critiques of America

reflect love of country

I admit that more often than not, when I am discussing our nation, I do so critically. But this is all too often taken as apathy for America, and this cannot be further from the truth.

I love our country dearly. I love it like a child. As a parent, you don't abstain from punishment to show your love. You push children toward greater goals. True love forces you to try and allow your children to achieve everything they are capable of, and that is the sort of love I have for America.

Like a parent, I can be disappointed in my child, while my pride in it never wavers. I can offer critiques and suggestions based not out of condescension, but out of love. It is for this reason I speak critically about America's shortcomings, not because I forget what we've done, but because I know what we can do.

Lawrence Burke, Austin

Breathe new life into

venues with pot sales

A suggestion to keep live music venues above water during the coming months: Decriminalize marijuana in Travis County and allow venues to sell it.

There's probably a lot of overlap between the live music community and the marijuana-using community, so you could show your support for your favorite places by stopping by and buying some weed, it's a win-win!

Geoff Bradford, Austin

Looking for the cause

of our divided nation

What has divided our America?

Was it when the Democrats boycotted President Donald Trump’s inauguration? Was it the Trump impeachment campaign that started after he was elected?

Was it when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech? Was it the investigation of Trump by the U.S. intelligence agencies? Was it the millions spent investigating Russian interference in Trump’s election?

Was it that Trump makes international trade decisions that benefit America?Was it the many years of corruption in Washington politics? Was it that Congress members are being controlled by major donors?

Jack Stroobandt, Georgetown

Monument doesn’t deserve

its place in Llano square

Silence is not an option. We have an opportunity to change the future by recognizing the errors of the past.

The Llano Confederate Monument and flag are located on the Courthouse Square in Llano. The history of the Confederacy clearly should direct these historic symbols to a museum or cemetery, not in a place of public reverence.

A request to the Llano County Commissioners to remove this monument was rejected a year ago. They still have done nothing.

Richard Maddern, Kingsland