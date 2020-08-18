Most of us were taught to avoid talking about politics and religion with those with whom we disagree, especially loved ones and family members. No doubt this adage still holds in 2020 in some cases. But applying it universally is a mistake: It can prevent the conversations we need to make change.

Perhaps we should instead learn how to conduct civil conversations on difficult and controversial topics. Otherwise, we will be unable to transcend the polarization paralyzing the nation — something no one really desires.

Call me naive, but as a teacher and scholar of rhetoric for more than 40 years, I believe productive dialogue, though difficult, is possible. The challenge is how to engage in civil discourse.

Finding common ground, the hallmark of communication dating back to the writings of ancient Greek rhetoricians, is possible and a key part of meeting the challenge. A colleague and friend suggested that finding common ground requires that we approach discussion as having "positions" rather than "sides," that we talk about "we" and "our," not "us" and "them," and that we avoid associating vitriol with disagreement.

For example, while we may not share the same views about President Donald Trump’s performance and whether he should be re-elected, certainly there are other matters about which we do agree and share values, such as the need for fairness and compassion. Using those sources of common ground affords the potential to create reflection, cognitive dissonance and compromise — whether we are Democrats or Republicans, liberals or conservatives.

That in turn might yield productive outcomes on many important political issues demanding immediate attention and swift action on problems that aren’t an all-or-nothing referendum on the current White House occupant. Creating safe schools, improving access to health care, adopting measures to help address the economic and health suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and improving the environment are a few examples of shared problems where common ground can be found.

To suggest this is impossible is tantamount to claiming that all of us are inherently dogmatic, never changing our opinions on personal and public issues — something that totally defies our experience. Research in rhetoric, for instance, offers the concept of "self-risk." This means that when individuals genuinely debate with one another, they enter the exchange admitting the possibility that their worldviews will change as a result.

In essence, "self-risk" is the opposite of dogma. It reflects a willingness to argue and be constructively responsive rather than just repeating our view over and over. Research shows "self-risk" is more than an academic platitude. It is an experience people encounter in conversations every day.

As our nation gets closer to the presidential election, I encourage us all to avoid making every argument a referendum on Trump. Doing so only yields the predictable dogmatic responses that are unproductive and won’t lead to change. There are many open-minded people with whom we can find common ground on important issues. And, notably, our nation faces significant challenges, such as racism and economic opportunity, that call on us to come together and address them.

Instead of avoiding politics and religion in polite company, we should strive for respectful discourse among people of all views.

Cherwitz is the Ernest S. Sharpe Centennial Professor in the Moody College of Communication and founder of the Intellectual Entrepreneurship Consortium at the University of Texas.