Bars masquerading as

restaurants under rules

Re: Aug. 28 article, "Bars challenge Texas coronavirus closure rules in court."

Our new COVID-19 comorbidity, courtesy of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, is bars masquerading as restaurants.

People visit a bar not to just have a drink, but for the pleasure of congregating, often in physical proximity, and remaining for as long as they wish or are able, hence a bar’s essential character. This behavior instigated bar closures. No one goes to a bar and intentionally socially distances; if so they may as well stay home.

Restaurant behavior is quite different. Typically people visit restaurants mainly for nourishment and not primarily to congregate. They social distance, and remain a limited amount of time. TABC, by allowing bars without commercial kitchens to qualify as restaurants, is "putting lipstick on the pig."

COVID-19 rules are made for the common good. Bar closures currently enhance our general welfare. If bars are allowed to masquerade as faux restaurants some people will predictably get sick and some will die.

Carmine Iacono, Pflugerville

Dems aren’t confident

Biden can handle debates

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are leading Joe Biden around like a scared one-trick pony. Pelosi's suggestion that Biden not debate Trump because, as she claims, Trump is a liar, is laughable.

Obviously the Democrats don't believe Biden can make his own decisions. Obviously they don't believe he can effectively handle a debate with President Trump. And, obviously they don't believe he knows how to lead America without their strict guidance.

They are keeping him hidden away in hopes they can harvest enough ballots to put him in the White House where they expect him to follow their orders and turn American into a radical socialist country. That's not going to happen.

Chris Rink, Cedar Park

Trump failed to make

America great again

America has a deadly pandemic, massive unemployment and recession, schools unable to open, and protests over racial injustice. And Mike Pence is talking about how bad things would be in Joe Biden’s America!

Trump has not made America great again. The evidence is in. Now he wants to make it great again, again. Sorry, he’s had his chance and failed.

Martha Rogers, Austin

Do not be fooled by

far right messaging

Do not fall for their rhetoric. Open your eyes to the real conspiracy. The talking heads on both sides are millionaires pushing the agendas of the billionaires that pay their salaries. However, the message on the right is more dangerous.

The silver-spoon elitists at Fox News have been caught using digitally altered photos on its website that made a Seattle neighborhood seem worse. They show one block of a city and claim the city is crumbling. They are lying to you.

They care nothing for the plight of the working class beyond keeping us scared and confused. They fear immigration because demographic changes threaten their power. They are opposed to anti-fascists because they are pro-fascism. They want you to unquestioningly support their politicians, the military, the police and the church because these are the methods by which they control you. Do not be fooled.

Kyle Ratcliff, Austin

Before it is too late, we

must reduce pollution

Let’s stop calling so many disasters natural. Often a natural disaster is preceded by the word unprecedented. I believe that a more accurate term is man-made disasters.

Just look at the number of wildfires, heat waves, floods, hurricanes, coral bleaching, tropical disease, droughts, rising sea level, ocean acidification and much more.

Climate change often has been linked to these disasters. The rest of the world seems to recognize this but the U.S. remains in denial. If we think the present pandemic is awful, what will we do when the climate pandemic is recognized and we realize there is no possibility of a vaccine?

We must lower our pollution levels before it is too late. A carbon fee and dividend would not only give incentives to reduce pollution but create a huge number of jobs. The longer we wait the more it will cost and the greater the damage.

Dale Bulla, Austin